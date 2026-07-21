LA Galaxy acquire Japanese forward Kyōgo Furuhashi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have acquired forward Kyōgo Furuhashi from English Championship side Birmingham City, the club announced Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Japanese international is under contract through the 2030-31 season.
"We’re excited to welcome Kyōgo to the LA Galaxy and to Los Angeles,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “He brings a wealth of experience having played matches with Japanese national team, in the UEFA Champions League, and in some of the best domestic leagues in Europe.
"We’re thrilled to add a player of his caliber, goal scoring ability, and diverse experience to our group and look forward to the impact he will make on and off the field."
Furuhashi joins the Galaxy with 154 goals and 55 assists in 384 professional matches, highlighted by time at Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
While at Celtic, he won nine titles and secured the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership Golden Boot.
Furuhashi rose to prominence at J1 League side Vissel Kobe. He's also competed for Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.
Internationally, Furuhashi has scored five goals in 23 appearances for Japan.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker