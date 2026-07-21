LA Galaxy acquire Japanese forward Kyōgo Furuhashi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have acquired forward Kyōgo Furuhashi from English Championship side Birmingham City, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Japanese international is under contract through the 2030-31 season.

"We’re excited to welcome Kyōgo to the LA Galaxy and to Los Angeles,” said general manager Will Kuntz. “He brings a wealth of experience having played matches with Japanese national team, in the UEFA Champions League, and in some of the best domestic leagues in Europe.