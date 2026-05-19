Power Rankings: Nashville overtake San Jose, Vancouver for top spot

Multiple teams made coaching changes, Hugo Cuypers scored for Chicago , and a Red Bull New York youngster put in a standout performance. It was a truly a week unlike any other.

As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.