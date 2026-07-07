LA Galaxy transfer Gabriel Pec to Cruzeiro for club-record fee

During his Galaxy tenure, the former Brazil youth international tallied 43 goals and 28 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions. He earned 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors and was named a 2024 MLS All-Star.

Pec spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with LA, having arrived from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama ahead of the 2024 campaign. He helped the Galaxy win their record sixth MLS Cup title in 2024, forming an electric attack alongside Riqui Puig , Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić .

"Gabriel’s impact on the Galaxy was felt from his first day in Los Angeles. In less than three years, he has been MLS Newcomer of the Year, an MLS All-Star, and an MLS Cup champion, but he will be remembered most by those closest to him for being a great teammate and friend," said Will Kuntz, LA's general manager.

"His track record and accolades are a reflection of both his talent and the work he has put in every day since joining the club. We are incredibly excited about his future and know he will continue to elevate the players around him. We wish Gabe and Issa much success as they return to Brazil."

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, LA are ninth in the Western Conference (20 points) and on pace to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Galaxy return to play on July 17; they'll host arch-rivals LAFC for the latest El Tráfico (10:45 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).