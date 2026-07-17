Daryl Dike re-joins Orlando City after West Brom exit

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City have signed striker Daryl Dike, securing a reunion with a fan favorite.

The 26-year-old is under contract through the 2027 Sprint Season with an option for 2027-2028. He joins on a free transfer after playing for EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The Lions also sent $75,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Dike’s Discovery Priority. Seattle will receive an additional $75,000 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

“Daryl is a player our club and our fans know well, and we’re very excited to welcome him back to Orlando,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “He brings a powerful combination of strength, speed and physical presence, and his ability to hold up play, bring teammates into the attack and finish chances gives us another important option up front.

"Daryl has already shown what he can do in our league and in this city, and we look forward to helping him make an impact again in purple.”

Initially selected by Orlando in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, Dike spent two seasons with the club. He contributed 19g/4a in 41 appearances and was an MLS Young Player of the Year finalist in 2020.

Dike also spent time on loan at English Championship side Barnsley, where he netted nine goals in 22 matches.

After starring for Orlando, Dike was transferred to West Brom for reportedly around $9.5 million. He featured for the Baggies 68 times over five seasons and tallied 11g/3a. However, multiple serious injuries kept him sidelined for long periods.

"I'm thrilled to be back where it all started. Orlando is where I first got the opportunity to play professionally, and returning here feels like coming home,” said Dike.

“From the moment I arrived the first time, I felt welcomed, and that same feeling has only grown since I've come back. Everyone has been incredibly supportive, and I'm grateful to be back in Orlando."

Internationally, Dike has scored three goals in 10 appearances for the USMNT. He helped the Yanks win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Dike is the latest addition to Orlando City's revamped attack, joining French superstar Antoine Griezmann as the club's second arrival during the summer transfer window. Orlando also recently traded striker Duncan McGuire to Houston Dynamo FC.