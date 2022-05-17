Power Rankings: NYCFC, FC Dallas zoom into top spots after Week 11

The Revs are 3W-1L-2D in their last six games in all competitions and it feels like they’re finally about to wake up in full from a miserable, injury-laden start to the season. In particular, Adam Buksa and Carles Gil are slicing teams apart as of late. Buksa has eight goals in his last six games and Gil has six assists in his last five games. It’s probably not fair to expect them to keep carrying the load like this, but who’s going to stop them from doing it? Two of the best players in the league are thriving right now, the Revs have finally figured out how to give Matt Polster a little more help and they’ve got Matt Turner back. At least for a while.