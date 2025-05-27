Power Rankings: Orlando City soar to new heights, FC Cincinnati slide

What a week in MLS.
Inter Miami rescued a late point, the Quakes played a wild, high-scoring game, and the Whitecaps pulled off an impressive comeback. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
The 'Caps have figured out how to go full horror movie monster. RSL thought they’d wrapped things up early against Vancouver when they scored twice in the first four minutes, but the Whitecaps came back to life and equalized just 20 minutes later thanks to a brace from Brian White. Just when RSL thought they might escape with a draw, Pedro Vite gave Vancouver the win.
Now on to bigger things. They’ll head to Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday to face Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup final. They’re one win away from completing the most remarkable run we’ve ever seen from an MLS team in Concacaf.
The Union forgot to ensure Inter Miami were all the way dead instead of some of the way dead. They bulldozed the Herons for 90% of the game, took a 3-1 lead and then watched it evaporate after an 87th-minute Lionel Messi freekick goal and a 90+5’ minute Telasco Segovia equalizer.
They’ll be very, very disappointed not to take all three points. Still, they’re leading the East, Tai Baribo can’t stop scoring, Quinn Sullivan is a star, and the underlying numbers love them. Philly will be just fine.
This is as strong as Orlando City have looked… maybe ever? They rolled to a straightforward 1-0 win over Portland for their 27th point in 15 games and their underlying numbers are right at the very top of the league. That’s three wins in a row and 12 games without a loss.
The Crew had a rare stumble over the weekend in a 3-2 loss to Charlotte. They’ll have a couple of chances to make up for it in a huge double game week when they take on Nashville and Miami. After that, they’ll get a week off before they face Vancouver. It’s the toughest stretch of Columbus’ season so far and they'll face more challenges along the way, especially if injuries to Patrick Schulte and Steven Moreira keep them out for a few games.
By the way, we’re six starts into Dániel Gazdag’s tenure with Columbus. He’s still looking for his first goal contribution.
It may not have been the most beautiful goal San Diego have scored this season, but stoppage-time winners all count the same. Chucky Lozano’s fifth goal of the year – aided by a miskick from an LA Galaxy defender – gave the league’s newest club their second win over the reigning MLS Cup champs this season. After 15 games, San Diego are second in the West.
CF Montréal gave them a scare, but Olivier Giroud rescued a road point for LAFC in a 2-2 draw. It hasn’t felt like LAFC are at their best lately, but that draw made it eight games without a loss. That’s solid form at the right time. They have a massive game on Saturday against Club América for a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup (and $9.55 million).
We’ve been mentioning for a few weeks now that Cincy’s underlying numbers, particularly on defense, haven’t been as impressive as their record. It felt like everything regressed at once during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire against Atlanta.
A previously dormant Five Stripes attack generated four goals on 4.3 xG. Matt Miazga's return hasn't improved the defense quite like many expected. Cincy have some issues to work out.
A late penalty made Albert Rusnák the first player to clock 25 goals and 25 assists with two different clubs and handed the Sounders a 1-0 win over Dallas. Results against LAFC and Portland a couple of weeks ago were disappointing, but Seattle have still picked up 10 points from their last five matches and are equal on points for fourth in the West.
It’s worth mentioning week after week that Nashville are playing some of the most exciting and most effective soccer in the league right now. B.J. Callaghan's squad is flying.
Sam Surridge’s brace guided them to a 2-1 win over Toronto on Saturday and Wyatt Meyer’s 79th-minute goal gave them a 3-2 win over Orlando in Wednesday’s US Open Cup Round of 16 matchup. Nashville are sitting third in the East on points and first in the East in xG created.
And, oh, by the way: Walker Zimmerman is back now, too.
Minnesota scored yet another set-piece goal, but it wasn’t enough to earn all three points against Austin. They’ve still won three of their last five and they’ve made their way into the US Open Cup quarterfinals.
A big matchup with Vancouver is on the way Wednesday.
We’re almost two years into this and teams are somehow still forgetting to make sure Miami are dead and buried before letting off the gas. Messi pulled the Herons back into the game with a stunning free kick in the 87th minute that made it 3-2 and Segovia delivered the equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to steal a point in Philly.
That doesn’t mean all of their issues are solved, though. They were extremely lucky to avoid a loss and have just one win in their last six MLS games.
A Chicago red card (and then another) turned things around for New York City FC at Yankee Stadium this weekend. They recovered from an early 1-0 deficit, putting three past the Fire and earning all three points. Make it 13 points from the Pigeons’ last six games.
Those games weren’t against the stiffest competition the league has to offer, but still, they’re getting the job done in a way they weren’t at the start of the season.
The Quakes refuse to play a normal game at this point. They hosted Houston and came out of it with a 3-3 draw that saw them score all three goals in a 10-minute span, then allow a stoppage-time equalizer. It’s the third time this year the Quakes have scored and allowed at least three goals in a game. On a related note, they’re first in the league in goals scored and tied for the third-worst mark in the league in goals allowed.
Tough week.
After dropping out of the US Open Cup via a midweek loss to San Jose, the Timbers had to go all the way across the country to face a red-hot Orlando side and came up short. It happens.
Since their switch to a three-center-back setup, the Revs have prided themselves on pulling out low-scoring wins. For some reason, they dove back into chaos on their trip to Sporting Kansas City over the weekend. Maxi Urruti’s 84th-minute equalizer made it 3-3 and salvaged a point. It’s the second 3-3 match they’ve played in the last three games. In the seven other games they’ve played since they changed shape, they’ve allowed just two total goals.
Every now and then, Charlotte show up and decide to scrape against their ceiling. That’s what we got this weekend in an impressive 3-2 win over Columbus, where Charlotte were the better side. A brace from Patrick Agyemang in the first 25 minutes led the way for The Crown, who broke a five-game losing streak in the win. Maybe this will stabilize things?
Goals from Cam Harper and Mohammed Sofo delivered a 2-0 victory over D.C. United in MLS, and a penalty shootout win over Dallas sent New York to the US Open Cup quarterfinals. Not a bad way to bounce back from a Hudson River Derby loss.
Things were going just fine against NYCFC until Brian Gutiérrez’s 31st-minute red card. A 1-0 lead eventually disappeared and Chicago came away from a trip to The Bronx empty-handed.
The good news is they managed a US Open Cup win midweek. They’re onto the quarterfinals.
Houston got caught up in the Quakes-ness of it all and blew a 2-0 lead to San Jose before finding an equalizer from Griffin Dorsey in the first minute of stoppage time. They’ve won once in their last five MLS games.
Austin went down 1-0 early but bounced back quickly to earn a 1-1 draw on the road. It’s a good point, but it’s fair to keep asking questions about their attack. They’ve scored more than one goal in a league game just once this season. No one in MLS has scored fewer goals.
They did manage to put three past Houston in a midweek US Open Cup win, though.
Well, it started pretty ok. RSL sprinted out to a 2-0 lead on Vancouver just four minutes into the game. They peaked a little too early. Vancouver equalized by the 25-minute mark and won outright in the 90th. RSL have one win in their last eight games.
They were forced into survival mode against Seattle (especially without Lucho Acosta on the field) and almost made it out alive until a late penalty gifted the Sounders a 1-0 win. Dallas are winless in the four games since they beat Inter Miami.
Things got wild in a 3-3 draw with New England. The scoring outburst is appreciated, but allowing a late equalizer is a disappointment. Still, SKC have only lost once in their last five games. They’ve course-corrected pretty well as of late.
Atlanta United finally found a way to flip the game state in their favor. Just 20 minutes into Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, Atlanta took a two-goal lead for the first time all season. A few missteps defensively and a whole handful of big chances created later, they came away with a 4-2 win, their first in eight games.
Maybe they’ve finally found a formula that works? We’ll find out quickly whether that outburst was an anomaly or not. Orlando come to town Wednesday.
Toronto couldn’t follow up their blowout win over Montréal. Nashville got the better of them in a 2-1 home loss.
D.C. are winless in four in MLS and are tied with Chicago for most goals allowed in the East after a 2-0 loss to New York. But, hey, they have found a way into the US Open Cup quarterfinals.
Montréal nearly pulled off the upset of the weekend, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw after going up 2-0 early on LAFC. Meanwhile, they’re down 1-0 to Forge FC in their Canadian Championship tie.
Despite generating a few more chances than Colorado, St. Louis couldn’t find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss. It's 15 games into the season and they’re averaging a little over half a goal scored per game. It’s been 11 games since a win.
They can’t revoke the 2024 MLS Cup, regardless of what happens in 2025.
