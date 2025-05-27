Power Rankings: Orlando City soar to new heights, FC Cincinnati slide

The Crew had a rare stumble over the weekend in a 3-2 loss to Charlotte. They’ll have a couple of chances to make up for it in a huge double game week when they take on Nashville and Miami. After that, they’ll get a week off before they face Vancouver. It’s the toughest stretch of Columbus’ season so far and they'll face more challenges along the way, especially if injuries to Patrick Schulte and Steven Moreira keep them out for a few games.