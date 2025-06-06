Colorado Rapids: An Oar-iginal tradition uniting players and supporters

Each design is one of a kind among the 17+ handcrafted rowing oars handed out to each Man of the Match at Colorado Rapids home games every season.

"So I think they take their time and think about certain ideas and certain games that they want to make it a special theme. Then, when you look back on them, when you have them in your house, you get to remember a game for what they put on the oar or maybe what the night was about.”

“It was something special, something different,” Rapids midfielder and multiple oar owner Cole Bassett said. “I think when you look overseas, people normally get the typical Man of the Match award, and this is something different that I think you cherish. And the unique thing about it is, every single game, it's a completely different oar.

The tradition began in 2013, when members of Centennial 38, a Rapids supporters’ group, found an old three-foot oar at a craft store. The oar got painted, brought to a Rapids tailgate and noted by club staff. At first, the oar took a spot as a decoration in Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, but, eventually, it became a trophy. Now, each match gets its own hand-painted, fan-designed oar and each Rapid that wins Man of the Match a wholly unique prize to take home.

Community connection

Each oar is sanded down and then distributed to that game’s artist to do pretty much whatever they want with it. Paint, ink, tape, whatever they want to use for their personal design is all fair game. On match day, it journeys from tailgate to pre-match player walkout, to the supporters’ section and then back into the hands of a player. That moment post-match, where the player walks over to the supporters to receive their prize, offers a chance for the community to be face-to-face with the team’s stars.

"Each one of our oars is designed and made by someone in the club and it's really a projection of that emotion, that commitment and dedication to the club," Centennial 38 member Trevor Curry said. "You can go to a game, you can cheer and you can chant and the guys hear, but I think it's more of a physical personification of wanting to do something for the club, wanting to give a little piece of yourself, give your time and effort to make the oar.

"It's just, it's a really good feeling to see the player appreciate it and see it and like it. I think that's what kind of sets it apart."

If you ask the team, that connection matters on the field. The oar itself is an enticing incentive, sure — Who wouldn’t want a lovingly crafted depiction of Rapid Man to hang on the wall? — But it’s also an opportunity to build on the relationships that make playing for the club meaningful.

"It just provides a moment at the end of the game to go over and connect with the fans and talk to some of them," Bassett said. “There's been a few times where there's been young kids in the stands right there that they bring over, and they'll have a sign that they want a jersey. It's kind of a time to go say hi. You grab the oar, and maybe you can connect with a few people and touch their lives in a different way that maybe you wouldn't if we didn't have this tradition.