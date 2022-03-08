Power Rankings: Nashville reach summit, Galaxy & Red Bulls soar after Week 2

Just like that LAFC ’s xG jumped to 1.8 and they earned a point in the kind of game Portland always seem to survive unscathed. LAFC were the better team and deserved three points except for the fact they forgot to keep Yimmi Chara from shooting the ball with his back turned to the goal. Gotta lock that down at this point.

All the preseason assumptions a lot of Big Soccer Media made about this team seem to be on the nose right now. They seem as creative as ever, but with an added sense of stability. When you’re able to swap out Franco Escobar for Ryan Hollingshead, you’re doing something right. The biggest problem is that we were also right to worry about Carlos Vela. If neutrals are this frustrated watching him go to the bench at halftime due to a potential injury, I can’t imagine what it’s like to be an LAFC fan. It’s exhausting having to worry about his injury status with every step. The floor feels higher than it's been in a while in LA, but the ceiling seems to fluctuate with every Vela news update.