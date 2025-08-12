Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, Orlando City leap into top five

Thomas Müller is here. And he’s here through the end of 2025 with a DP option for 2026. The ‘Caps could have used his help during their 2-1 loss to San Jose over the weekend, but he should be available to help out soon. He’s joining a side that’s already one of the best in MLS, but it’s felt like Vancouver could use a boost as a fixture-congested, Ryan Gauld-less season has gone on. We’ll find out shortly how much help the 35-year-old Bayern Munich legend can provide.