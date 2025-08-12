Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, Orlando City leap into top five

What a week in MLS.
Matt Turner kept a clean sheet for the New England Revolution and a Tottenham legend made a mid-season debut for LAFC. It was truly a week unlike any other in a year unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
The Union made a clever move picking up former San Diego striker Milan Iloski on waivers last week. He scored 10 goals in 471 minutes for SDFC before his loan ended. He’ll add depth as the Union try to cling to a two-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield race. That lead could have been four points, but Philly dropped home points to Toronto FC in a 1-1 draw after surrendering a stoppage-time equalizer.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. TOR | Next: 8/16 at RBNY
Chucky Lozano pulled up from deep, and that was that.
Anders Dreyer added a goal of his own to give him a league-high 29 goal contributions on the year, and San Diego cruised to a 2-0 win over Sporting KC.
They’re now the first expansion side to win five straight road games. They’re on track to be the first expansion side to eclipse 57 points. And they may just be the first expansion team to win the Supporters’ Shield. San Diego are two points behind Philly with eight games left.
Previous: 2-0 win at SKC | Next: 8/17 at SJ
Orlando City have their number. With Lionel Messi absent due to a hamstring injury, the Herons got run out of the building in central Florida on Sunday night in a 4-1 loss. Orlando are up 7-1 on aggregate this season and there’s a real chance the Herons may have to deal with them again in the Leagues Cup knockout stage.
First though, Miami will have to get past Tigres. Will Messi be back by then? Even with multiple games in hand, Miami’s Supporters’ Shield defense has taken a big hit.
Previous: 4-1 loss at ORL | Next: 8/16 vs. LA
Have we mentioned for the 100th time that the underlying numbers love Orlando? If we haven’t gotten to 100 yet, let’s get a little closer today. The underlying numbers love Orlando. And the results are starting to reflect that. The Lions advanced to the Leagues Cup knockout round after blasting Necaxa, 5-1. They followed that up by mollywhopping Miami, 4-1, on Oscar Pareja’s birthday.
Martín Ojeda (14g/13a in MLS) added a goal and an assist in the win, while Luis Muriel broke a lengthy cold snap in league play with two goals and an assist. Their DPs have been excellent this season and the team as a whole is playing at a contender-level. There’s a very good argument this is the best Orlando side ever.
Previous: 4-1 win vs. MIA | Next: 8/16 vs. SKC
So. Uh. Sure seems like the Sounders have woken up.
That’s Pedro de la Vega capping a SEVEN TO FREAKING NOTHING win over CRUZ FREAKING AZUL in Leagues Cup. Seattle advanced to the quarterfinals after a couple more wins – they’re the only side to win all three group stage games – and then celebrated by beating up on the Galaxy over the weekend. If the Sounders advance past Puebla (Seattle will be favored), they could see the Galaxy again in the semifinal.
They’ve been doing all this despite a handful of injuries and absences. It helps that de la Vega seems to be in the proper spot on the left wing now, but still, the depth of this roster is seriously impressive.
Previous: 4-0 win at LA | Next: 8/16 at MIN
A 1-0 home loss to Charlotte kept them from gaining ground in the Shield race. Fortunately for them, nearly everyone else in the race had their own issues. Cincy are still two points behind first-place Philly.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. CLT | Next: 8/16 at POR
The Crew were a penalty shootout win away from advancing in Leagues Cup and continuing to defend their title, but they probably won’t mind a little extra rest as they enter the final stretch of the season.
They got the weekend off and watched as most of their competition for the Shield floundered. They’re seven points back with a game in hand on nearly everyone they’re chasing.
Previous: Bye | Next: 8/16 at TOR
Welp. Nashville are suddenly regressing quickly. They’ve lost three of their last five and just got worked by a downtrodden St. Louis side on Saturday night. That unexpected 3-1 loss may yet come back to haunt the Coyotes. They could have been one point out of the lead for the Shield. Instead, they’re four points back and looking up at three other teams.
Previous: 3-1 loss at STL | Next: 8/17 at NYC
Thomas Müller is here. And he’s here through the end of 2025 with a DP option for 2026. The ‘Caps could have used his help during their 2-1 loss to San Jose over the weekend, but he should be available to help out soon. He’s joining a side that’s already one of the best in MLS, but it’s felt like Vancouver could use a boost as a fixture-congested, Ryan Gauld-less season has gone on. We’ll find out shortly how much help the 35-year-old Bayern Munich legend can provide.
Previous: 2-1 loss at SJ | Next: 8/17 vs. HOU
Son Heung-Min is here and he’s already changing games. He earned a late penalty in Chicago which Denis Bouanga converted to tie things at two apiece. He’s still got a ways to go to live up to his league-record $26 million price tag, but that’s a solid start.
The rest of the regular season is about getting Son and Bouanga comfortable with each other and inching as high as they can up the Western Conference standings. Regardless of where they end the year, LAFC are going to be a nightmare in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Previous: 2-2 draw at CHI | Next: 8/16 at NE
The Loons were off their normal pace in a 2-1 loss at Colorado. At least on the scoresheet anyway. They couldn’t catch enough breaks despite outshooting the Rapids 22-12. The Supporters’ Shield is a long shot now – they’re seven points back with eight games left – but they’re still on track to lock up a well-earned top-four spot in the West.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. COL | Next: 8/16 vs. SEA
Wilfried Zaha sent home a volley to make it nine consecutive matches with a goal contribution, make it 1-0 Charlotte in Cincinnati, and make it five wins in a row for The Crown. They’re surging as we head down the homestretch, and Zaha has been a major factor.
Now, the big question is whether they can keep that momentum going despite a hamstring injury to Pep Biel. Biel (10g/12a) is set to miss a few weeks before returning.
Previous: 1-0 win at CIN | Next: 8/16 vs. RSL
Once again, Chicago got close but couldn’t come away with three points against one of the league’s best. They went up 2-1 on LAFC late in Bridgeview, but were unable to hold onto the lead and spoil Son’s debut. They’re still looking for a signature win this season. And they still have plenty of work to do to hold off the Red Bulls for the final playoff spot in the East. Both sides have 36 points on the season.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC | Next: 8/16 vs. STL
It was a quiet one in The Bronx. No MLS match over the weekend and nothing doing in Leagues Cup. They did find someone to take striker Mounsef Bakrar off their hands, though. The Pigeons ended the weekend eighth in the East.
Previous: Bye | Next: 8/17 vs. NSH
Austin are only two points above the playoff line after losing a late lead in their rivalry matchup with Houston. The Verde & Black held a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute before allowing two Houston goals.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. HOU | Next: 8/16 vs. DAL
The Timbers missed out on advancing Leagues Cup with a penalty shootout loss to Club América and looked listless three days later in a 2-0 loss to Dallas in MLS play. A top-four spot in the West is starting to slip away as the season enters the homestretch. They’re four points behind fourth-place Seattle and equal on points with fifth-place LAFC.
Previous: 2-0 loss at DAL | Next: 8/16 vs. CIN
What we’ll call “good fortune” smiled on New York in a 2-1 win over RSL. Those three points weren’t enough to get them back over the playoff line (technically), but they are equal on points with ninth-place Chicago.
By the way, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is up to 15 goals on the season. The 36-year-old is quietly having the best season for a Red Bulls No. 9 since Bradley Wright-Phillips. Before the year began, you would have expected that to mean the Red Bulls were in the Shield race.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. RSL | Next: 8/16 vs. PHI
Preston Judd’s late winner delivered a critical 2-1 win over the Whitecaps on Saturday night. The Quakes are back above the line with one point separating them and 10th-place RSL. Right now, they’re the only team in the West with a positive goal differential to be below fifth place. It feels like they should see this through and be in the postseason, but that’s just not how things have tended to go for San Jose.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. VAN | Next: 8/17 vs. SD
RSL made a pair of big moves over the last couple of weeks. They added DP striker Rwan Cruz on loan through 2026 from Brazilian Série A side Botafogo and brought in some depth by signing forward Victor Olatunji from Czech top-flight side Sparta Prague for $2.5 million. They’ll need those new signings to make an impact down the stretch after a 2-1 loss to Red Bulls pushed them back to 10th in the West.
Previous: 2-1 loss at RBNY | Next: 8/16 at CLT
The Djordje Mihailovic era is over. Toronto offered up to $9 million to take the 26-year-old DP No. 10 off Colorado’s hands and the Rapids couldn’t turn it down. A move like that is effectively a punt on the 2025 season for Colorado, but you wouldn’t have known it on Sunday against Minnesota. The Rapids capitalized on a couple of opportunities to earn a 2-1 win. They’re sitting in eighth place in the West for now.
Previous: 2-1 win at MIN | Next: 8/16 vs. ATL
The Dynamo looked down and out against Austin before Jack McGlynn decided to turn a 2-0 game on its head in the 80th minute. His late brace earned Houston a needed point and kept a rival from distancing themselves in the standings. They’re four points below the line with nine games left.
Previous: 2-2 draw at ATX | Next: 8/17 at VAN
Dallas are celebrating a 2-0 win over Portland and the beginning of a new era. They were able to send away now former DP Lucho Acosta in what we’ll politely call a mutual parting of ways in which no tears were shed by either side. They’re now just four points below the playoff line and have earned seven points in their last four games. Addition by subtraction?
Previous: 2-0 win vs. POR | Next: 8/16 at ATX
Every now and then, this Galaxy side show enough to remind you we aren’t that far removed from watching them lift MLS Cup. LA, at the absolute bottom of the table in MLS, advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals where they’ll have their hands full with Pachuca. Advancing could mean a rematch with the same Seattle side that beat them 4-0 in MLS play over the weekend, but, still, it’s nice to be reminded they still have some juice.
Previous: 4-0 loss vs. SEA | Next: 8/16 at MIA
A couple of weeks after jettisoning two incredibly underwhelming DPs, Toronto filled one of their spots by betting on something close to a sure thing. The Reds are sending up to $9 million to Colorado in exchange for Mihailovic. It’s the second-largest cash trade in MLS history and it sure seems like it will be worth it for Toronto. We know Mihailovic is a high-level player in MLS. There are few, if any, question marks here.
Previous: 1-1 draw at PHI | Next: 8/16 vs. CLB
Matt Turner is back. Four years removed from leading the Revs to a points record, Turner has returned from his study abroad to be New England’s No. 1 goalkeeper again. He’s technically on loan from Lyon, but the Revs have a purchase option. He should provide a major boost. It already felt a bit like 2021 again this weekend as Carles Gil delivered a goal and assist and Turner kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. Now we’ll get to see if they can pull the same trick against…more effective teams. Five of their next six are against playoff sides.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. DC | Next: 8/16 vs. LAFC
It is totally unclear where their 3-1 win over Nashville came from, but we have to assume it had everything to do with new U22 center back Fallou Fall making an absurd backheeled pass with his first-ever touch for St. Louis. Karma rewards you instantly at times. St. Louis are now five points ahead of last-place LA.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. NSH | Next: 8/16 at CHI
A 1-1 draw with Atlanta United won’t save the season, but there were signs of life in attack thanks to Caden Clark and Prince Owusu. The rest of the season is just about getting a remarkably young side experience and chemistry.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. ATL | Next: 8/16 vs. DC
Atlanta haven’t won an MLS game in nine tries now. That includes their 1-1 draw with CF Montréal on Saturday. The Five Stripes definitely looked better – and got their first looks at new signings like center back Juan Berrocal and midfielder Steven Alzate – but couldn’t get ahead of a young CFM side. They’re 14 points below the playoff line.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MTL | Next: 8/16 at COL
They didn’t look bad in a 2-0 loss to San Diego. But that isn’t going to stop their playoff hopes from being cooked.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. SD | Next: 8/16 at ORL
A 2-0 loss to the Revs put D.C. at the bottom of the East. They’re just three points ahead of last-place LA. The Wooden Spoon is a real possibility.
Previous: 2-0 loss at NE | Next: 8/16 at MTL