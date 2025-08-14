New England Revolution waive Luis Diaz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The New England Revolution have waived forward Luis Diaz, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Costa Rican international joined New England ahead of the 2025 season for his second stint in MLS. He provided one assist in 20 appearances.

Diaz previously spent five years in the league (2019-23), playing predominantly for the Columbus Crew and briefly with the Colorado Rapids. He won 2020 MLS Cup and 2021 Campeones Cup titles with Columbus under now-Revolution head coach Caleb Porter.

In their second season with Porter, New England are chasing a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.