Portland Timbers acquire Felipe Carballo from Grêmio

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder Felipe Carballo on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Grêmio, the club announced Thursday.

"He will be a welcome addition to our midfield group as we continue aiming to finish the season strong. We look forward to integrating him into the group quickly and believe he can play an important role this season."

"Felipe provides us with immediate experience and quality," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

This is Carballo's second MLS stint after he spent parts of 2024-25 with the New York Red Bulls . He contributed 2g/2a in 27 games with RBNY and helped them reach MLS Cup 2024 last winter.

The 28-year-old Uruguay international's deal lasts through the 2025 season with a purchase option. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

In addition to Grêmio, Carballo has played extensively for Nacional in his native Uruguay and the reserve team of Spanish side Sevilla. He has 28g/16a in 290 career appearances, and has helped his various clubs win seven titles.

Internationally, Carballo has featured seven times for Uruguay. He last appeared in a November 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.

"We are really pleased to add Felipe to the roster. He’s a player we’ve watched closely since his arrival in MLS and were impressed by the quality he demonstrated for the New York Red Bulls in their MLS Cup run," said head coach Phil Neville.

"Felipe’s leadership and football acumen complement our current group of midfielders, and we expect him to make an immediate impact on the field for us."