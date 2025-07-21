Power Rankings: Where every team stands at the All-Star break

Other than a nightmarish 60 minutes against Columbus, Cincy have been as hot as any side in the league. They’ve won six of their last seven – including Wednesday’s 3-0 dismantling of Miami – and are sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. The underlyings still aren’t on their side, but who cares when Evander is. The Brazilian added a brace against Miami to bring his season totals to 15 goals and eight assists. He’s piled up 30 goals and 27 assists in his 50 MLS appearances over the last two seasons.