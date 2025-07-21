Power Rankings: Where every team stands at the All-Star break

What a week in MLS
El Tráfico delivered, Lionel Messi scored two goals in a game and D.C. United lost 2-1. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author gets a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
On Wednesday, Cincinnati nearly matched Paris Saint-Germain’s margin of victory against the Herons. But Miami got up off the mat with speed after the 3-0 loss. Lionel Messi added (yet another) brace to his tally as they steamrolled the Red Bulls in a 5-1 win. He’s up to six braces in seven matches. And the Herons are seven points out of first place in the Supporters' Shield standings with three games in hand.
Previous: 5-1 win at RBNY | Next: 7/26 vs. CIN
Nashville picked up a huge 3-0 win over the Crew midweek and then avoided a letdown game against Toronto on Saturday. A six-point week has them sitting second in MLS with 10 games remaining. A two-goal week has Sam Surridge up to a league-best 18 goals on the season.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. TOR | Next: 7/25 at SD
Four points for the Union this week. You can expect them to keep piling up points down the stretch. Over their final 10 games, they’ll only face two teams above seventh place in the conference standings. Things are shaping up nicely for a side that’s just one point behind the Shield leaders.
Previous: 1-1 draw at HOU | Next: 7/26 vs. COL
They’re still leading the Western Conference despite a disappointing week against two Canadian sides. A weird stumble against Toronto kicked the week off, then they needed a second-half equalizer to find a point against Vancouver. As good as they’ve been this year – we’re still talking about the best expansion side ever, most likely – growing pains still pop up from time to time.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. VAN | Next: 7/25 vs. NSH
Other than a nightmarish 60 minutes against Columbus, Cincy have been as hot as any side in the league. They’ve won six of their last seven – including Wednesday’s 3-0 dismantling of Miami – and are sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield standings. The underlyings still aren’t on their side, but who cares when Evander is. The Brazilian added a brace against Miami to bring his season totals to 15 goals and eight assists. He’s piled up 30 goals and 27 assists in his 50 MLS appearances over the last two seasons.
And it helps when Luca Orellano does things like this...
Previous: 1-0 win at RSL | Next: 7/26 at MIA
The Crew laid a brick in their follow-up to Hell is Real. Nashville pummeled Columbus 3-0 on Wednesday. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over D.C., but the Nashville match felt like a reminder that this Crew side doesn’t have the consistent high gear recent versions have. No one in MLS has fewer losses, but this side isn’t winning as often as their competition for the Shield. Will they add a DP in the summer transfer window as they push for a trophy?
Previous: 2-1 win vs. DC | Next: 7/25 vs. ORL
That’s a bit more like it. Vancouver whomped Houston 3-0 and then earned a 1-1 road draw against first-place San Diego. They’ve got two of their most critical players back in Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter, they’re getting healthier, and maybe, just maybe, they’re starting to level out a bit after a rough patch.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SD | Next: 7/26 vs. SKC
LAFC were seconds away from a six-point week and a fourth straight win. But center back Eddie Segura picked up a stoppage-time red card, and the Galaxy responded with a stoppage-time equalizer in El Tráfico. They’re still in a solid position to make a run at the top of the West – seven points behind with three games in hand – but you can’t help but wonder if those two dropped points could make an impact further down the line.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. LA | Next: 7/25 vs. POR
Over the last three games, the Sounders have scored nine goals and allowed seven. It’s been an odd stretch, but they’re still undefeated in their five matches since the FIFA Club World Cup. Suddenly, they’re not that far away from the top of the conference. San Diego are six points ahead, but Seattle have a game in hand.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. SJ | Next: 7/26 at ATL
Tough week for the Loons. They followed up a 1-0 loss to LAFC by allowing a 90+2’ equalizer in Portland. That’s a missed opportunity to stay even on points with San Diego at the top of the West.
Previous: 1-1 draw at POR | Next: 7/26 at STL
The underlying numbers love Orlando City. The standings… not so much.
It’s been a weird year for the Lions and a rough stretch the last few weeks. Their 2-1 win over the Revs is their only win in the last five matches. They should have had another on Wednesday, but blew a 1-0 lead to NYCFC after allowing two goals in the dying moments of the match.
Previous: 2-1 win at NE | Next: 7/25 at CLB
Six points would have been preferred, especially with a 1-0 lead late in the second half against Sporting KC, but four points isn’t bad. A win over Orlando and a draw with SKC have NYCFC in eighth place and looking increasingly safe in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race. The next step is to pull themselves out of a Wild Card spot.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SKC | Next: 7/25 at DAL
A six-point week featuring three goals and two assists from Pep Biel have Charlotte suddenly looking like a bona fide playoff side again. They’ve won three straight and earned 10 points in their last four matches. Biel is up to 10 goals and 12 assists, and The Crown are up to seventh in the East.
Previous: 3-2 win at ATL | Next: 7/26 vs. TOR
They were a few minutes away from a six-point week, but a late (and avoidable) equalizer in Atlanta kept them from taking all three points on Wednesday. It’s the kind of result a fringe playoff team can’t afford many of. We’ll see how much they regret losing those two points at the end of the year.
Previous: 2-0 win at MTL | Next: 7/26 vs. RBNY
The Timbers put together a fantastic tifo performance last week, and a less inspiring on-field performance. Just one point for Portland over two games. They needed a stoppage-time equalizer against Minnesota to get it.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. MIN | Next: 7/25 at LAFC
It feels probable that very few, if any, teams in MLS history have scored five goals in one game and allowed five goals in another game during the same week… but the Red Bulls pulled it off. A three-point week isn’t awful, all things considered; however, this team just isn’t able to string together positive results consistently. There’s a chance they miss the playoffs for the first time in well over a decade unless things change quickly.
Previous: 5-1 loss vs. MIA | Next: 7/26 at CHI
Four of their last five games have, for better or worse, involved someone scoring three goals. Both sides scored three in a stunning Colorado comeback on Wednesday. The Rapids erased a 3-0 deficit in the second half against Seattle.
Previous: 3-3 draw at SEA | Next: 7/26 at PHI
The Quakes might be in trouble. They have one win in eight games now after picking up just one point last week. San Jose are down to ninth in the West with a few teams fast on their heels. Seeing Austin above them in the standings despite the Quakes scoring 29 more goals this season has to be particularly painful.
Previous: 3-2 loss at SEA | Next: 7/26 at RSL
RSL took down Portland midweek and nearly earned a draw against Cincy before Luca Orellano decided otherwise. Still, that’s 13 points over the last six games. RSL have quietly snuck back up to one point within the playoff line.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. CIN | Next: 7/26 vs. SJ
Just one game for Austin last week. They earned all three points and scored two goals in a game for the third time in the last five games.
Previous: 2-1 win at LA | Next: 7/26 at DC
Jack McGlynn took a moment to convert a penalty (and maybe take a quick jab at the team that traded him), but that’s pretty much all Houston got out of last week. Vancouver thumped them 3-0 midweek and they drew 1-1 with Philly.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. PHI | Next: 7/25 vs. LA
Previous: 3-0 win vs. STL | Next: 7/25 vs. NYC
Even when it’s objectively been a rough season, the Galaxy still know how to make LAFC miserable. A stoppage-time equalizer from Maya Yoshida completed a comeback from 3-1 in the latest El Tráfico to go completely off the rails. They didn’t lose to LAFC this season.
Previous: 3-3 draw at LAFC | Next: 7/25 at HOU
A one-point week is nothing to write home about, but SKC have only lost once in their last five now. It’s a five-point gap between them and ninth place right now.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. NYC | Next: 7/26 at VAN
Things are… unravelling for the Revs. They haven’t won since May 31 against CF Montréal. They allowed five goals to the Red Bulls in the second half on Wednesday before a 2-1 home loss to Orlando. Their playoff hopes are evaporating very quickly.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. ORL | Next: 7/25 vs. MTL
Toronto have pulled off some inexplicable victories this year, but their 1-0 midweek win over San Diego is one of the upsets of the season. They couldn’t pull off the same trick against Nashville on Saturday, but any points they can get while they wait on new Designated Players to arrive are great points.
Previous: 1-0 loss at NSH | Next: 7/26 at CLT
The Five Stripes salvaged a point late against Chicago, looked sharp in the first half against Charlotte, and then it all went haywire. Still just four wins on the year.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. CLT | Next: 7/26 vs. SEA
St. Louis got rolled by Dallas in a 3-0 loss this weekend. The possibility of a Wooden Spoon is getting a little more real each week.
Previous: 3-0 loss at DAL | Next: 7/26 vs. MIN
Three straight 2-1 losses for D.C. now. They’re still looking for the new-manager bounce after parting ways with Troy Lesesne.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CLB | Next: 7/26 vs. ATX
Montréal made some cash from transferring center back George Campbell to West Brom. That’s the only real positive from the week.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. CHI | Next: 7/25 at NE