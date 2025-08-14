Thomas Müller: Vancouver Whitecaps await Bayern, Germany icon's debut

The countdown to Thomas Müller ’s debut with Vancouver Whitecaps FC is officially on.

“And I hope for a very warm welcome on Sunday in the stadium.”

“I appreciate it a lot,” Müller said of the massive buzz surrounding his arrival. “The warm welcome yesterday at the airport, the warm welcome today.

The Bayern Munich and Germany legend was unveiled by his new club on Thursday, addressing reporters in both English and German as he prepares to write the latest chapter in an illustrious career that includes 13 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League crowns and the 2014 FIFA World Cup, to name a few of his 33 trophies.

“I know that a player with my career coming to Vancouver [is] creating a little bit of a hype,” he said. “And we want to stay on the hype train as long as possible.”

Müller’s confidence is matched by his ambition for trophies, something the 'raumdeuter' has achieved consistently throughout his 17 years as a pro.

“I was always a competitive guy during my whole life, and my love is to play, to play soccer,” the veteran attacker said. “And my body feels, even in [this] stage of my career, too good to retire.”

While head coach Jesper Sørensen wouldn’t confirm Müller’s availability for Sunday vs. Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), the biggest signing in Whitecaps history suggested he’s got plenty to prove in front of a sold-out BC Place crowd.

“It's not about the winning titles in the past. It's winning titles in the future,” he said about his reasons for joining the club. “That's what motivates me.”

Might a run to MLS Cup presented by Audi also be in the cards? Müller certainly hopes so.

In their first year under Sørensen, the ‘Caps have surpassed all expectations, overcoming star midfielder Ryan Gauld ’s long-term knee injury to make a storybook run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. They’re also in the mix for the MLS Supporters’ Shield and chasing a record fourth straight Canadian Championship crown.

“I think it's one of the greatest days for everyone who is here way longer than me," said the German executive. "It's a great time and a good time to be a Vancouver Whitecaps supporter.”

Vancouver CEO & sporting director Axel Schuster is also buying into the hype, calling Müller’s official arrival “the greatest day since I have joined the club."

“My main part is the group,” he said. “We have not only good players. They're very good people as well.”

Müller is also focused on building chemistry with his new teammates, including USMNT striker Brian White .

“… When I talk to Jesper, I think we were aligned, and we think very similarly about the game.”

“I want to talk about playing style. We play active and that's what I loved all my career, to play active soccer,” Müller said. “To have the foot on the gas and to control the game. In any stage of the game, you have to find different solutions.

Known for his skills, finishing and tactical IQ, Müller expects to quickly adapt to the game model Sørensen has implemented to great success.

Star power

Even with Müller’s team-first mindset, the ‘Caps know they now have a global superstar on their hands.

“There is a great buzz around the club since the moment we officially announced [his signing]," Schuster said. “We had a record sale day in our fan shop here. We have never sold so many jerseys in such a short time.

“Our ticket sales for all the remaining home games in the regular season have spiked, and the game on the weekend will be sold out.”

However, what’s more encouraging for the Whitecaps is their new star has done his research and wants to leave a trophy-filled legacy in Vancouver.

“[It] was time for a little bit of an adventure,” Müller said. “But an adventure, for me, is only interesting when it's about having the chance to go for titles.