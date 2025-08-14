Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Format & how it works

The stretch run is upon us, and it's time to get familiarized with the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs format.
Here's everything you need to know in the buildup to MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 6.
- The final matchday of the regular season is Saturday, October 18. Eastern Conference teams play at 6 pm ET, then Western Conference teams play at 9 pm ET.
- All 30 clubs play 34 regular-season games, a marathon that began on MLS is Back opening weekend (February 22-23).
Overall, 18 teams qualify – the top 9 from the Eastern Conference and the top 9 from the Western Conference.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card Matches.
Four rounds follow the Wild Card Matches, ending with MLS Cup presented by Audi on December 6 (hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the best regular-season record).
- Wild Card Matches: Wednesday, October 22
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
- Conference Semifinals: Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
- Conference Finals: Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Saturday, December 6
The league's championship match and postseason tournament differ from the Supporters' Shield, which recognizes the year's best regular-season team.
Wild Card
- Two single-game elimination matches hosted by the higher seed (Eastern Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9; Western Conference No. 8 vs. No. 9).
- If the score of a Wild Card game is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- The winner of each Wild Card match will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series, where they will face their conference's No. 1 seed.
Round One Best-of-3 Series (16-24 games)
- Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
- The matches will be hosted in a home-away-home format:
- Match 1: higher seed hosts
- Match 2: lower seed hosts
- Match 3: higher seed hosts (if necessary)
- If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. Teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- The first team to win two matches will advance.
- Four teams from each conference will advance to the Conference Semifinals.
- Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
- No. 2 vs. No. 7
- No. 3 vs. No. 6
- No. 4 vs. No. 5
- Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series
- No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9
- No. 2 vs. No. 7
- No. 3 vs. No. 6
- No. 4 vs. No. 5
Conference Semifinals (4 games)
- Single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of a Conference Semifinal game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.
- Conference Semifinal winners will advance to the Conference Final.
- Eastern Conference Semifinals
- Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
- Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
- Western Conference Semifinals
- Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series
- Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series
Conference Finals (2 games)
- Single-elimination match hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of a Conference Final game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- The winner of each Conference Final match will advance to MLS Cup presented by Audi.
- Eastern Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed
- Western Conference Final: highest advancing seed vs. lowest advancing seed
MLS Cup presented by Audi (1 game)
- A single match hosted by the higher seed.
- If the score of the game is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score is still tied at the end of the two extra time periods, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner.
- MLS Cup presented by Audi: Eastern Conference Champion vs. Western Conference Champion