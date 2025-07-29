Power Rankings: Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps continue ascent

The Timbers ended a three-game winless streak with a huge 1-0 win over LAFC. Those three points put them back ahead of LAFC in the standings and gained them two points on fourth-place Seattle. They aren’t in the driver’s seat for a home playoff spot but they needed that win after what might have been their worst stretch of the season, especially considering they’ll face six teams currently in the top four of their conference over their final 10 games.