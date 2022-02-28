Money well spent? 10 offseason signing standouts in MLS Week 1

After anchoring Sporting Kansas City 's midfield for the better part of five years, Sanchez was swooped up by LAFC as a free-agent signing . The 31-year-old put forth a sterling performance in a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, drawing effusive praise from new boss Steve Cherundolo.

"Tactically didn't make a mistake, didn’t step wrong once, was able to control the tempo of the game for us," Cherundolo said. "He found very good spots offensively. He made good decisions, he made very few mistakes on the ball. An excellent performance, a consistent high level, which is what we expected. On top of that, he brings leadership skills and he's a wonderful human being in the locker room as well. So to use from another sport, it's a slam dunk for LAFC."