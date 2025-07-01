New York Red Bulls manager Sandro Schwarz fined for red card incident

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 21 of the 2025 season.
Schwarz fined
New York Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz has been fined for irresponsible behavior following the end of New York’s match against Minnesota United FC.
Schwarz will serve his initial red card suspension during New York’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 5.
Pirani fined, suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United midfielder Gabriel Pirani for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 83rd minute of D.C.’s match against Nashville SC.
Pirani will serve his one-match suspension against Atlanta United on July 5.