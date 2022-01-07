Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Cesar Araujo from Uruguayan top-flight side Montevideo Wanderers FC, the Lions announced Friday.

The 20-year-old Uruguayan joins Orlando as a U22 Initiative player through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025.

“We’re very excited about bringing Cesar to Orlando and having him suit up in purple,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s focused and energetic in the center and we expect that he’ll bolster and strengthen our midfield.”

At Montevideo Wanderers, Araujo initially broke into the first team in 2020 after coming up through the club's youth academy. He made 63 appearances across all competitions for the club, dishing out six assists, while featuring in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Orlando City are amid an active offseason, as they contend with the departures of forwards Nani, Chris Mueller and Daryl Dike. In the meantime, Araujo adds to a position group in Orlando's midfield that includes veterans Junior Urso and Sebastian Mendez.

Orlando City SC Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Raheem Edwards through 2024
Colorado Rapids re-sign center back Drew Moor
Steven Beitashour re-signs with Colorado Rapids through 2022
More News
More News
Orlando City SC sign Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City SC sign Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo
LA Galaxy sign midfielder Raheem Edwards through 2024
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Raheem Edwards through 2024
Colorado Rapids re-sign center back Drew Moor
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids re-sign center back Drew Moor
2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who'll be taken in Round 1

2022 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who'll be taken in Round 1
Steven Beitashour re-signs with Colorado Rapids through 2022
Transfer Tracker

Steven Beitashour re-signs with Colorado Rapids through 2022
Ranking the 2015-2020 MLS SuperDrafts: Which was best?
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Ranking the 2015-2020 MLS SuperDrafts: Which was best?
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video