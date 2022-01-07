Orlando City SC sign Uruguayan midfielder Cesar Araujo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Cesar Araujo from Uruguayan top-flight side Montevideo Wanderers FC, the Lions announced Friday.
The 20-year-old Uruguayan joins Orlando as a U22 Initiative player through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025.
“We’re very excited about bringing Cesar to Orlando and having him suit up in purple,” Orlando City EVP of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “He’s focused and energetic in the center and we expect that he’ll bolster and strengthen our midfield.”
At Montevideo Wanderers, Araujo initially broke into the first team in 2020 after coming up through the club's youth academy. He made 63 appearances across all competitions for the club, dishing out six assists, while featuring in both the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.
Orlando City are amid an active offseason, as they contend with the departures of forwards Nani, Chris Mueller and Daryl Dike. In the meantime, Araujo adds to a position group in Orlando's midfield that includes veterans Junior Urso and Sebastian Mendez.