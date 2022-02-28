Team of the Week presented by Audi: Who made the Week 1 cut as 2022 season begins?

MLS games roared back during Week 1 of the 2022 season, with strong results from LAFC and Nashville SC – who knocked off last year’s top two Western Conference seeds – paving the Team of the Week presented by Audi.
LAFC beat the Colorado Rapids, 3-0, in head coach Steve Cherundolo’s debut behind a vintage Carlos Vela performance, with the Mexican star netting a hat trick inside the first 50 minutes. Ilie Sanchez, an offseason free-agency signing after five seasons at Sporting Kansas City, was fantastic for the Black & Gold in the No. 6 role.
Meanwhile, Nashville went to Seattle Sounders FC and earned a 1-0 win behind Anibal Godoy’s first goal since the 2020 campaign. That result also placed Gary Smith as Week 1’s top head coach, taking three points from the Rave Green after they booked a Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal spot midweek.
Vela is joined up top by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, whose two assists showed a different dimension to the Venezuelan star’s game in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Two other attackers are Cecilio Dominguez (Austin FC) and Yimmi Chara (Portland Timbers), with Dominguez bagging a brace in a 5-0 rout of FC Cincinnati and Chara’s stunning bicycle kick salvaging a 2-2 draw vs. the New England Revolution, Supporters' Shield winners in 2021.
The central midfield trio, alongside Ilie and Godoy, is completed by Lucas Zelarayan of the Columbus Crew after he had 1g/1a in a 4-0 stomping of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves in a 3-0 shutout of expansion newcomers Charlotte FC, and he’s guarded by a three-man backline that’s anchored centrally by Antonio Carlos (Orlando City SC). The Lions blanked CF Montréal, 2-0, in their home opener.
The fullbacks are Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy) on the left and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Toronto FC) on the right. Edwards had the game-winning assist in a 1-0 win over defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC; Marshall-Rutty, 17, looked assured in both directions during a one-all draw at FC Dallas.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Bill Hamid (DC) – Raheem Edwards (LA), Antonio Carlos (ORL), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (TOR) – Cecilio Dominguez (ATX), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC), Anibal Godoy (NSH), Lucas Zelarayan (CLB), Yimmi Chara (POR) – Josef Martinez (ATL), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Coach: Gary Smith (NSH)
Bench: Gabriel Slonina (CHI), Damion Lowe (MIA), Frankie Amaya (RBNY), Carles Gil (NE), Robin Lod (MIN), Michael Estrada (DC), Chicharito (LA)
