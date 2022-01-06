Columbus Crew acquire winger Yaw Yeboah from Poland's Ekstraklasa 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have acquired Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisla Krakow of the Polish top-flight utilizing Targeted Allocation Money, it was announced Thursday.
Yeboah, 24, signs through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. He’ll occupy an international slot on the Crew’s roster.
“We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus,” Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland.
“In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian national team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide.”
Yeboah appeared in 50 matches across all competitions with Wisla Krakow, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. A graduate of Ghana’s famed Right to Dream Academy, Yeboah signed with Manchester City in 2014 at the age of 17 and completed loans at LOSC Lille of France’s Ligue 1, FC Twente of the Dutch Eredivisie and Real Oviedo of the Spanish Segunda Division.
He’s been capped four times by Ghana since making his debut in an international friendly against Namibia in 2019.
Yeboah joins a winger corps in Columbus that includes Pedro Santos, Luis Diaz and more. The Crew, 2020 MLS Cup champions, missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season.