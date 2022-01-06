Columbus Crew acquire winger Yaw Yeboah from Poland's Ekstraklasa 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have acquired Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisla Krakow of the Polish top-flight utilizing Targeted Allocation Money, it was announced Thursday.

Yeboah, 24, signs through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. He’ll occupy an international slot on the Crew’s roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus,” Crew president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland.