Power Rankings: Atlanta, LAFC & Nashville soar after MLS is Back weekend

I’m not sure exactly how it happened, but Caleb Porter’s deal with a supernatural force to have his teams be good every other season had to be put together by an intern in the Monkey’s Paw Wish Fulfillment department. He probably said something like “I sure wish I could consistently make the playoffs” and instead of being fired and forced to lead a U-9 team at the Akron YMCA to an opening-round loss each year, he ended up with whatever this is. Just to recap, we’re on year eight of his MLS coaching career. He made the playoffs in 2013, missed in 2014, made them in 2015, missed in 2016, made them in 2017, took a gap year to try and throw the curse off, still missed in 2019, made them in 2020 and missed in 2021.