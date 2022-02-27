"I’m here to add value": Sebastian Lletget marks New England Revolution debut with goal

The New England Revolution ’s offseason was highlighted by head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena bringing in three veteran players who he’s worked with extensively before – his guys as the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners entered the 2022 campaign.

“I mean, you always kind of blackout when you score, if I can say that,” Lletget said of his heart-on-sleeve celebration. “It definitely came from within. I want to make my mark on this team. I want to do well. I want to help this team win a championship. I’m here to create things and I’m here to add value to the team. To score a goal in the debut and just build on that, that’s kind of where that message was.”

And for the US men’s national team midfielder, formerly of the LA Galaxy , it was an emotion-filled moment that punctuated a new chapter truly getting underway.

Those efforts paid dividends in Week 1, with Sebastian Lletget scoring the Revolution’s second goal Saturday night in a 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers at a rain-soaked Providence Park.

“Well, it's game one. There are 33 more games left in the regular season,” Arena said. “We'll just let that play out a little bit before we can analyze it too much but give him credit. It was a good goal. He played pretty well, played hard for about 75 minutes. I think he's a good addition to our team.”

While Arena strayed away from broad proclamations postgame – as he’s wont to do – it’s clear the veteran manager envisions Lletget as crucial to their domestic and continental ( Concacaf Champions League ) title ambitions. This past December, the Revolution sent a guaranteed $500,000 in General Allocation Money (could climb to $1.3 million GAM, based on performance-based incentives) to the Galaxy to land the 29-year-old.

Lletget’s strike came in the 63rd minute, a sweeping left-footed effort to the far post upon one-timing home DeJuan Jones ' cross for a 2-1 lead. He ultimately went 79 minutes at the MLS Cup 2021 finalists before being subbed off for midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum , with a stunning bicycle kick from Timbers’ attacker Yimmi Chara prompting the split points.

"I just want to keep adding value"

Perhaps not a like-for-like replacement, Lletget arrives in New England after Canadian international Tajon Buchanan was transferred to Belgium’s Club Brugge for a reported $7 million. Buchanan offered a speedy presence to the club’s diamond midfield, interspersed with 1-v-1 dynamism and game-changing moments, whereas Lletget’s more known for his technical ability and all-around game. He's even wearing Buchanan's old No. 17.

With those differences in profile, Lletget has racked up eight goals in 33 USMNT caps and seven prior seasons with the Galaxy, initially under Arena. He joined MLS in 2015 after coming through at English Premier League side West Ham United, climbing to All-Star status last year.

In joining an experience-filled, veteran team that set a single-season points record in 2021 (73 total), Lletget finds himself focusing on the collective.