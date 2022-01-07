LA Galaxy sign midfielder Raheem Edwards through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed free-agent midfielder Raheem Edwards to a three-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday. Edwards holds a US green card and will not occupy an international roster slot.

The 26-year-old joins LA with 92 regular-season appearances under his belt across six seasons. He'll reunite with Galaxy manager Greg Vanney, who managed Edwards during his first two seasons as a pro with Toronto FC in 2016 and 2017.

Edwards, who can play multiple positions on the left side of a formation, made 21 appearances for the treble-winning 2017 TFC side.