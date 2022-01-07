LA Galaxy sign midfielder Raheem Edwards through 2024

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The LA Galaxy have signed free-agent midfielder Raheem Edwards to a three-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday. Edwards holds a US green card and will not occupy an international roster slot.
The 26-year-old joins LA with 92 regular-season appearances under his belt across six seasons. He'll reunite with Galaxy manager Greg Vanney, who managed Edwards during his first two seasons as a pro with Toronto FC in 2016 and 2017.
Edwards, who can play multiple positions on the left side of a formation, made 21 appearances for the treble-winning 2017 TFC side.
“Raheem is a versatile and dynamic player who is ready for another big step in his career,” Vanney said in a release. “We are thrilled to bring in a player of Raheem’s quality and experience within MLS to the Galaxy and I expect him to be a key contributor for our club.”
Edwards has made additional stops at LAFC, CF Montréal, Chicago Fire FC and Minnesota United FC before going back to LAFC for the 2021 season. He has five goals and 13 assists throughout his MLS regular-season career.
At the international level, Edwards has earned four caps with Canada.
"We are excited to have Raheem join the LA Galaxy," technical director Jovan Kirovski said in a release. "He is a versatile player with MLS experience who will be a great addition to our squad.