Portland Timbers expand training facility

The Portland Timbers have completed the $25 million purchase from Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District (THPRD) of a 13-acre property where the team’s current training facility sits, the club announced Tuesday.

"I would like to thank the leadership at Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District for their continued partnership and willingness to make this purchase possible.”

"Today’s announcement of the purchase of the Portland Timbers Performance Center represents a critically important investment in the future of the club. We now control a 13-acre footprint that provides us plenty of space to build a best-in-class training home for the Portland Timbers and its entire development pipeline," said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson.

The purchase will allow the Timbers to expand their training facilities in Beaverton, Oregon, into the ‘Portland Timbers Performance Center’ by 2026 – a significant milestone in the club's commitment to enhancing their training and development infrastructure.

The newly acquired property allows the club to make several key upgrades and additions that will benefit the team and their players.

Among the additions planned is a second grass field, bringing the total number of fields to three. A viewing deck off the side of the building will offer spectators a prime vantage point to watch the teams on the pitch. Expanded office space will accommodate the growing needs of the club's staff.

Interior enhancements the club is considering include an indoor practice surface and expanded facilities for players. Additionally, an upcoming roof replacement will ensure the longevity and safety of the facility.

“Today is an exciting day for everyone involved with the Portland Timbers. This further investment in the Performance Center shows great ambition from the Paulson family to continue the evolution at this club,” said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.