Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed goalkeeper Steve Clark as a free agent through the 2023 season and with club options for 2024 and 2025, it was announced Wednesday.
Clark arrives in Houston with eight years of MLS experience, appearing in MLS Cup 2015 with the Columbus Crew and MLS Cup 2021 with the Portland Timbers. He’s also featured for D.C. United, posting 44 clean sheets across 184 regular-season appearances.
“We would like to welcome Steve and Carella to Houston. We are recruiting people to our club with an openness to improve and a desire to compete,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “Steve’s career journey is a testament to his growth mindset, and he is one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve worked with in my nearly 20-year career in MLS, consistently winning points for playoff-caliber teams. We look forward to him joining the team and getting to work.”
Clark gives Houston two goalkeepers on their roster alongside Michael Nelson. Onstad is in his first year as GM, with Houston seeking a new head coach and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.
“I am so excited to join the club, after speaking with Pat and hearing the plans for the team, it was a no-brainer for me and my family,” Clark, 35, said. “I thank Pat, his staff and the club for this opportunity. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter.”