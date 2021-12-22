Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent

Clark arrives in Houston with eight years of MLS experience, appearing in MLS Cup 2015 with the Columbus Crew and MLS Cup 2021 with the Portland Timbers . He’s also featured for D.C. United , posting 44 clean sheets across 184 regular-season appearances.

“We would like to welcome Steve and Carella to Houston. We are recruiting people to our club with an openness to improve and a desire to compete,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “Steve’s career journey is a testament to his growth mindset, and he is one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve worked with in my nearly 20-year career in MLS, consistently winning points for playoff-caliber teams. We look forward to him joining the team and getting to work.”