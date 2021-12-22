Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed goalkeeper Steve Clark as a free agent through the 2023 season and with club options for 2024 and 2025, it was announced Wednesday.

Clark arrives in Houston with eight years of MLS experience, appearing in MLS Cup 2015 with the Columbus Crew and MLS Cup 2021 with the Portland Timbers. He’s also featured for D.C. United, posting 44 clean sheets across 184 regular-season appearances.

“We would like to welcome Steve and Carella to Houston. We are recruiting people to our club with an openness to improve and a desire to compete,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “Steve’s career journey is a testament to his growth mindset, and he is one of the fiercest competitors that I’ve worked with in my nearly 20-year career in MLS, consistently winning points for playoff-caliber teams. We look forward to him joining the team and getting to work.”

Clark gives Houston two goalkeepers on their roster alongside Michael Nelson. Onstad is in his first year as GM, with Houston seeking a new head coach and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

“I am so excited to join the club, after speaking with Pat and hearing the plans for the team, it was a no-brainer for me and my family,” Clark, 35, said. “I thank Pat, his staff and the club for this opportunity. We are thrilled to begin this new chapter.”

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Steve Clark

Related Stories

Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown forward Victor Bezerra
Toronto FC sign defender Shane O’Neill as free agent 
2022 MLS Transactions
More News
More News
"I'm all in": What Omar Gonzalez gives the New England Revolution

"I'm all in": What Omar Gonzalez gives the New England Revolution
US Open Cup 2022: Schedule & when MLS teams will enter
U.S. Open Cup

US Open Cup 2022: Schedule & when MLS teams will enter
Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown forward Victor Bezerra
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown forward Victor Bezerra
Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC sign goalkeeper Steve Clark as free agent
Toronto FC sign defender Shane O’Neill as free agent 
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Shane O’Neill as free agent 
Nico Estevez finalizes coaching staff at FC Dallas

Nico Estevez finalizes coaching staff at FC Dallas
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video