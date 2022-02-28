Stock check: Gross overreactions to Week 1 in MLS

Happy new season! With Week 1 in the books, every MLS team has now played one match of their 34-game 2022 slates, which equates to just under 3% of the campaign as a whole. It’s an extremely small sample size and typically that limits the value and scope of the analysis that can be offered on those first 90-plus minutes.

This exercise will involve two categories. Since I’m an optimist at heart, we’ll start with the bad news first.

Maybe we’re just cynically exploiting the excitement and/or dread that your favorite team and its competitors may have inspired in you after opening weekend. But now that we finally have some actual competitive league matches to talk about, let’s have some fun with it, shall we?

Quakes meet everyone's (diminished) expectations

How did that bygone meme go? “I expect nothing and I'm still let down,” I think it was? Yeah, that’s the vibe with the San Jose Earthquakes.

The boys by the Bay entered the season with doubts swirling about the future of coach Matias Almeyda, questions about their roster’s depth and quality… and didn’t exactly set anyone at ease with a messy, wide-open display at home against the league’s youngest team, the New York Red Bulls, that recalled some of the low points of the Pelado era thus far.