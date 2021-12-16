New England Revolution land Sebastian Lletget in blockbuster trade with LA Galaxy

The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a blockbuster trade with the LA Galaxy , the clubs announced Thursday.

“In Sebastian Lletget, we have acquired a midfielder who has experienced success at both the MLS and international levels,” Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “He is a talented player who is a dependable box-to-box player, can score goals, and is an excellent team player. Sebastian is a great addition to our team.”

LA will receive up to $1.3 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) over the next two seasons, should certain performance-based incentives be met. New England are certainly sending $500k in GAM to LA, split into $300k in 2022 GAM and $200k in 2023 GAM.

LA thank you. Thank you for the Opportunity. Thank you to my teammates throughout the years. Thank you all for challenging me. For me, well, it’s time for a new chapter. Until we meet again. Thank you. @LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/yMW1BbC09x

“Sebastian has grown as a player and an ambassador for our organization during his seven seasons with the club,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said. “We’d like to thank Sebastian for everything he has given to the LA Galaxy and wish him the best in New England.”

On the international scene, Lletget has eight goals and three assists across 33 USMNT appearances. Alongside Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner , he’s been a mainstay in pursuit of a Qatar 2022 World Cup spot.

The US men’s national teamer arrives in New England after seven seasons in LA, where he logged 23 goals and 27 assists across 158 regular-season appearances. Lletget, 29, returned to MLS in 2015 after time at English Premier League side West Ham United.

New England, Supporters’ Shield winners in 2021, are chasing a fourth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance next season while juggling Concacaf Champions League commitments. They’re also looking to replace Canada international Tajon Buchanan after he was transferred to Belgian side Club Brugge for a reported $7 million deal.

When Lletget first joined LA in 2015, they sent New England $50,000 in Allocation Money as part of the league’s Discovery Process conflict resolution mechanism. Lletget then worked under Arena with both the USMNT and Galaxy.

“I am extremely excited for this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be heading to such a top team and to be reunited with Bruce Arena, who has proven time and again that he is an elite coach,” Lletget said. “I look forward to playing alongside so many top players and I can’t wait to contribute and help bring silverware to this club.”