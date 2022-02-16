Minnesota United sign Honduran defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
- MIN receive: Kervin Arriaga
- ATX receive: $100,000 GAM
Minnesota United FC have signed Honduran defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga from C.D. Marathón through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
The Loons landed Arriaga after acquiring his discovery rights from Austin FC for $50,000 in General Allocation Money in 2022 and $50,000 GAM in 2023.
“We’ve been following Kervin for maybe over a year and we’re really excited to get him here,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “We think he’s got a lot of upside. Another really good piece for us to add to our midfield group and gives us that extra depth as well. Arriaga is another piece that will be contending within a deep squad for first-team starting spots. We think there’s a lot more to come from him.”
The 24-year-old has played his entire career to this point in Honduras, with more than 100 professional appearances between Marathon and Club Atletico Platense, where he made his professional debut.
Internationally, Arriaga has appeared in eight World Cup qualifying matches for Honduras, with five starts.
Arriaga should help fill a void left when defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso signed with Atlanta United as a free agent. He joins Wil Trapp on the Loons' depth chart at the No. 6 position.