LAFC sign midfielder Ilie Sanchez as free agent

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed free-agent midfielder Ilie Sanchez to a two-year contract that includes a club option for 2024, the Black & Gold announced Wednesday.
Sanchez helps fill LAFC's need for a deep-lying midfielder after transferring Eduard Atuesta to Brazil's Palmeiras.
“Ilie is a player I have long admired not only for his ability on the field but also for his character and professionalism, which make him a great fit for us,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “We trust these qualities will help LAFC in our commitment to winning on and off the field for years to come.”
Sanchez, 31, arrives at LAFC after a five-season run with Sporting Kansas City where he made 144 MLS appearances (134 starts). He ends his tenure at Sporting KC with 11 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.
Before moving to MLS, Sanchez played in his native Spain with Barcelona reserve side Barcelona B, where he made 114 appearances from 2009-14. He also did stints in Germany with 1860 Munich and back in Spain with Elche CF before signing with Sporting KC.
The signing gives LAFC a proven MLS commodity as the club looks to bounce back after missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021. The coming season will mark the club's first under new head coach Steve Cherundolo, who took over following Bob Bradley's departure to Toronto FC.