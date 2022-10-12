MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022

Teams can change their fortunes quickly in this league, hence the parity and nature of the sport. This year, seven teams made the playoffs after missing the big dance last year. Seven! That’s half of the 14-team playoff field!

Every year, there are surprise Audi MLS Cup Playoffs teams and non-playoff teams. Case in point: Neither of the top seeds from each conference last year ( New England , Colorado ) made the playoffs in 2022. That hasn’t happened since 2005.

As you’ve seen from our widely dunked-on preseason predictions, anyone who dares prognosticate this league is only asking to become social media fodder. But we carry that burden for you.

Cherundolo has done really well all year to balance the minutes and keep everyone happy while ultimately coming away with silverware. Now, the road to MLS Cup on Nov. 5 runs through Banc of California Stadium as long as the Black & Gold are alive and kicking.

By the time the Secondary Transfer Window came around, LAFC were atop the Supporters’ Shield race. They took big swings in the summer to add Gareth Bale , Giorgio Chiellini , Dénis Bouanga , Cristian Tello and Sebastian Méndez . Things got shaky in August with four losses in five games, but they held on and won the Shield.

Ilie Sanchez , Kellyn Acosta , Ryan Hollingshead and Maxime Crépeau are all new starters, added from intra-league mechanisms. Ilie has been Best XI-level good; Acosta (USMNT) and Crepeau (CanMNT) are in-prime internationals likely heading to the 2022 World Cup; Hollingshead has consistently been one of the top-five fullbacks in the league for years.

They had a disappointing 2020, ending with a Round One exit, then an even more frustrating 2021, missing the playoffs entirely. Though Vela and Diego Rossi were the stars of that 2019 team, the structure underneath was filled with MLS-proven and MLS-experienced players. This offseason, there was a clear plan to get back to that.

LAFC added something like 1,000 games of MLS experience this offseason as they tore down the remnants of the historic 2019 team (save for Carlos Vela , Latif Blessing and Eddie Segura ) as natural progression/roster evolution came full circle. Head coach Bob Bradley left in the winter as well for Toronto FC , and Steve Cherundolo took over in Los Angeles.

Further internal development led by a Coach of the Year candidate

Unlike a few others on this list, there wasn’t a big revamp or a full-blown roster rebuild. Most of the improvement for Montréal came from natural progression and a young manager doing great work.

In terms of transfers, Montréal made three loan deals permanent (Joaquín Torres, Ahmed Hamdi and Lassi Lappalainen), renewed a loan (Sebastian Breza) and re-signed a key starter when it looked like he was gone (Rudy Camacho).

In terms of big offseason additions, it was really only Alistair Johnston, who arrived in a trade from Nashville SC. Johnston has been really good. He fits perfectly with this group, like fellow CanMNT defender Kamal Miller, who was added the year prior. Another key addition was one that flew under the radar: Kei Kamara.

The MLS legend drifted out of favor for two teams in 2020, went unsigned before heading to Finland in 2021 and, about a week ahead of the 2022 season, was still unsigned. The 38-year-old has 9g/7a this year and is up to third all-time in MLS goals.

The real driver of the improvement in this group is head coach Wilfried Nancy, who may be the favorite to win Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. So many players have taken steps forward under his coaching over the last two years, including midfielders Djordje Mihailovic ($6 million transfer to AZ Alkmaar coming in the winter) and Ismaël Koné (from unknown to CanMNT debut to a likely $5-6 million transfer this winter).