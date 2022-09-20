2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

LAFC’s supercharged attack runs six players deep, and you perhaps can rattle off a few of the names (hint: Gareth Bale, Carlos Vela, Cristian Tello, et cetera). But this year, one of the Black & Gold’s most effective forwards has been the one affectionately known as “Mahala” rather than those with glittering resumes at world-renowned clubs. The young Ghanaian forward has seven and three assists on the year, making life miserable for opposing defenses with runs in behind and a motor that just doesn’t quit. Opoku’s on-field joy is contagious, too