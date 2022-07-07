Inter Miami acquire former MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo in trade with Toronto FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MIA get: Alejandro Pozuelo

TOR get: $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) + additional conditional GAM + sell-on percentage

Inter Miami CF have completed a blockbuster trade by acquiring midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, from Toronto FC in exchange for a guaranteed $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Thursday.

The deal includes additional conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met, and Toronto retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a permanent transfer outside MLS / trade within MLS of Pozuelo. The guaranteed GAM breaks down as $75,000 in 2022 and another $75,000 in 2023.

The move fills Inter Miami’s last remaining Designated Player spot, joining striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (on loan at Liga MX’s Monterrey) with that tag. It also gives Toronto increased roster flexibility entering the Secondary Transfer Window (runs July 7 to Aug. 4) as the Reds look to fill their third DP spot – all as Italy national team forward Lorenzo Insigne joins their rebuild project from Napoli.

Just over half of the 2022 campaign remains, and teams are seeking ways to climb the table – both via additions from within MLS and abroad.