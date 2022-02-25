Here we go! Biggest storylines to watch in MLS Week 1

Same goes for all 28 clubs. This season will be what they make it. Here are 11 stories from Week 1 that get my spine tingling…

Not everyone who loves the beautiful game in this country is as up to speed. We all want this sport and our league to feel as big as possible, and I invite you to do a little community building this weekend (and this year). Invite someone to watch a game with you. Offer a soccer fan who isn’t yet into MLS the opportunity to attend a game. Ask your local bar to turn on the FOX/FS1, ABC/ESPN, Univision/TUDN or TSN/TVA Sports broadcasts. This is our league, and it will be what we make it.

We’ve spent the past three months building toward this moment. If you listen to or watch Extratime and The Call Up , read the thousands upon thousands of words Matt Doyle churns out and follow Tom Bogert on Twitter for the latest and greatest transfer news, you are primed and ready. You’ve got all the storylines memorized. You’ll either be in the stadium or on your couch watching when the first balls are kicked. You might even be able to recite the national television slate for Week 1 (or just click here for the full rundown ).

The 2022 Major League Soccer is mere hours away. If you thought the offseason felt like a helter-skelter game of one-upmanship, prepare yourself for a 28-team MLS in a compressed World Cup year. The entire league is going to be at a dead sprint all the way through MLS Cup on Nov. 5. Oh yeah, then there's a World Cup in Qatar.

We’re still waiting for Philadelphia ’s record transfer to get to Chester. Visa issues mean Mikael Uhre , Danish golden boot winner with Brondby and a reported $2.8 million transfer, has yet to arrive in the United States. Big bummer, that. Uhre’s knack for consistent goalscoring could take the Union from almost finalists to champions.

For the Union, a “really good season” is no longer just an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. They’re chasing silverware, and Philly need a more dependable goalscorer (and ideally two) to add to their 2020 Supporters’ Shield. Perhaps Carranza will be that guy. No better time to prove it than Week 1 at home against Minnesota United FC .

"In Argentina, I was playing almost the same as here," Carranza said this week . "I like how [Jim Curtin] plays. I like how this team we press high, try to recover the ball close to the goal. I love how we play, press and move. I feel so good with this formation with this team. I think we're going to have a really good season."

No matter, Ernst Tanner managed to pluck an even more expensive striker on loan from Inter Miami CF . Julian Carranza reportedly cost double what Uhre did a few years back, but he was stuck behind Gonzalo Higuain on the Miami depth chart. For now, it’s his job with the Union, who have big aspirations in 2022. As you might imagine, Carranza is delighted to be in Philly.

On Thursday, Vela gave us a little more insight into the situation . His contract doesn’t even run through the entire 2022 season.

Carlos Vela talking to the press now, confirms his contract with #LAFC only runs through June and says he has no idea what comes after that. Says he's going to "live in the present."

That the first one of the year comes at home against the Colorado Rapids , who finished atop the West without a Vela-esque star? That it also pits Mark-Anthony Kaye and Kellyn Acosta , who flip-flopped between the clubs, against each other in midfield? Well done, schedule makers.

So can Vela stay healthy? Can he sustain the level we know he is capable of in 2022? What will that mean for an LAFC team that reloaded in the offseason in search of their first MLS Cup? Regardless of what happens, where will Vela play in July 2022, let alone in 2023? Every game is a chance to answer those very pertinent and pressing questions, bit by bit.

Vela may not have been at his 2019 best the past two years, but this is a critical year in his career, no matter where it takes him. If he’s healthy – and in Los Angeles for a full season – he’ll be a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate. As new LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo aptly put it this preseason, “Carlos Vela will never lose his quality. … As long as he is in good physical condition, he will have a high level.”

Ricardo Pepi was like a shooting star in MLS. He burned brightly, then he was gone. In previous years, that might mean FC Dallas’ ambitions were gone with him. Not so this time around.

Jesus Ferreira is a Young Designated Player now, with the expectations to match. Argentine starlet Alan Velasco is the club’s record signing. Paul Arriola set the MLS trade record. Paxton Pomykal appears to be healthy – knock on every available piece of wood – and we know where his talent can take him. They can win now, and new manager Nico Estevez is hungry to prove himself.

I’ll be closely monitoring the on-field understanding between Arriola and Ferreira. Remember that 7-0 friendly win by the USMNT against Trinidad & Tobago a year ago? I can’t blame you if you browned that one out. Ferreira had two goals, one assisted by Arriola. Arriola had two goals, both assisted by Ferreira. Estevez was, of course, an assistant on that bench and saw the two in camp for a month. There’s big-time potential chemistry to explore here.

Bob Bradley, meanwhile, has nothing to prove, though you’d never know it. He’s in building mode in Toronto. He has stars – a former MVP in Alejandro Pozuelo, top-level Concacaf internationals in Carlos Salcedo and Jonathan Osorio, a second brain on the field in his son, Michael, and Lorenzo Insigne on the way – but this is also going to be a season for the kids, too.