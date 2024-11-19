Why every remaining team will (or won't) win MLS Cup

Best to prepare yourself emotionally for all outcomes … all the way through MLS Cup on Dec. 7, which is why I’m here to present the case for why all eight remaining clubs can win the whole thing (but also most certainly won’t). Here we go, in order of seeding…

Are you naïve enough to think this weekend’s Conference Semifinals will be any different?!?

First, the New York Red Bulls channeled Wilfried Nancy’s “Impossible is an opinion” line – guess that one can both ways, huh? – then Atlanta United issued a hearty “FEA” to all the Bracket Challenges out there. The theme of the postseason so far, at least in the Eastern Conference, is historic upsets.

Western Conference Semifinal: Nov. 23 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Will win MLS Cup because…

Steve Cherundolo’s team knows exactly who they are in knockout games; they’ve got more talent, back to front, than any team remaining, and every game through Cup is at home.

It’s not a complicated formula. Keep your lines organized and tight. Get Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz on the ball behind the opponent’s backline. Do that, plus win the set-piece battle, and the odds LAFC will win three straight are very, very high.

Just kidding, LAFC will fall short because…

They cede too much control of the game in midfield.

The only thing that kept the Whitecaps from summiting the Black & Gold mountaintop was finishing variability. On aggregate – and on the eye test – the ‘Caps were the better team over three games in Round One.