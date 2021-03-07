Whether breaking news from the sidelines or working on a feature story, Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins are as close to MLS players, coaches and fans as anyone in MLS. Jill & Susannah invite you to be a part of the conversations that up until now had stayed between these two close friends over a couple cocktails.

Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
47:33

Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
Maurice Edu: Is Atlanta United back?
1:07

Maurice Edu: Is Atlanta United back?
Ray Gaddis on The Call Up
14:23

Ray Gaddis on The Call Up
Cobi Jones on The Call Up
15:10

Cobi Jones on The Call Up
Angel City FC Founder and President Julie Uhrman on The Call Up
18:30

Angel City FC Founder and President Julie Uhrman on The Call Up
Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell Prank Gianluca Busio
3:12

Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell Prank Gianluca Busio
Subscribe:
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS
Follow:
Follow:
Twitter: @MLSCallUp
Twitter: @jilliansakovits
Twitter: @susannahcollins
The Call Up is also on:
The Call Up is also on:
YouTube
Pluto TV
SiriusXM FC
Season 3
Season 3
Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
47:33

Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
46:29

How D.C. United Exemplifies "Losada Ball" and Julian Gressel's Fight to #KickChildhoodCancer
"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
35:06

"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
The Stars are Shining in LA at MLS All-Star
59:29

The Stars are Shining in LA at MLS All-Star
The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
40:59

The Most Expensive Prank in Sporting KC History?! Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi Explain
FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
28:59

FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
Former Leicester City Defender Christian Fuchs on Why the Move to MLS?
30:50

Former Leicester City Defender Christian Fuchs on Why the Move to MLS?
Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin on Academy Success and The Union Secret Sauce
43:25

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin on Academy Success and The Union Secret Sauce
Ted Lasso to MLS?! Hannah Waddingham says YES!
23:48

Ted Lasso to MLS?! Hannah Waddingham says YES!
Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
43:37

Eryk Williamson or Gianluca Busio in World Cup Qualifiers? FOX Sports Analyst Stu Holden Weighs In
From New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig: the Wunderkind, Caden Clark
33:10

From New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig: the Wunderkind, Caden Clark
Ali Krieger on Motherhood and Jay-Z's Gift to the USWNT
1:40

Ali Krieger on Motherhood and Jay-Z's Gift to the USWNT
Why Seattle Sounders are so Successful & Brian Schmetzer’s Burner Account!? 
34:51

Why Seattle Sounders are so Successful & Brian Schmetzer’s Burner Account!? 
Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
49:25

Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
Janelly Farias: Mexican Soccer’s Trailblazer
34:03

Janelly Farias: Mexican Soccer’s Trailblazer
Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
35:38

Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
43:28

Riding Waves with Dynamo Legend Brian Ching
D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
35:26

D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
Here For: Yellow Cards for Celebrations? Hoodie Bows?!
39:19

Here For: Yellow Cards for Celebrations? Hoodie Bows?!
Carlos Vela vs. Chicharito: Who is the Bigger Star in LA?
32:10

Carlos Vela vs. Chicharito: Who is the Bigger Star in LA?
Pranking 101 with Sporting Kansas City Captain Johnny Russell
41:57

Pranking 101 with Sporting Kansas City Captain Johnny Russell
Tom Brady and Pharrell Williams Give Miami Vibes & Gone Verde with Ben Sweat
34:19

Tom Brady and Pharrell Williams Give Miami Vibes & Gone Verde with Ben Sweat
Hot Takes & BTS with ESPN's Taylor Twellman
46:39

Hot Takes & BTS with ESPN's Taylor Twellman
MLS Ownership vs. NFL Ownership? "Sweet Dee" on the Differences
37:57

MLS Ownership vs. NFL Ownership? "Sweet Dee" on the Differences

Advertising

MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.

Advertising

Download for free

Download for free

Everything you need for match day - live scores, highlights, news, MLS Fantasy, and more!