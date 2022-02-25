Seattle Sounders FC set sights on CCL "revenge" vs. Liga MX's Club Leon

"Leon is a very, very good team. I thought in that final in Las Vegas against them, I thought we played well," Schmetzer said. "We were within inches of scoring the second goal and maybe that changes the outcome of the game. They have very talented players. I actually really enjoyed scouting that team; I think their coach is a very good coach."

"But, again, tonight after the game as we were discussing our performance, I actually mentioned that there might be a little bit of revenge," he added. "We can use this as, 'Hey, look, last year we did not complete the objective, which was to win Leagues Cup and beat Leon, so now can we use a little bit of that as motivation?' Maybe. Sometimes that's maybe just coaches talking. I think the group in there fully understands the importance of Champions League and they certainly respect and understand Leon's quality. So, we will prepare for them like we always do and our club always, always wants to win every game, every competition we enter."