Upset potential: Rating Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs

Orlando are actually better away from home this year than at Inter&Co Stadium. They tend to struggle, especially at home, against teams that sit back, clog up space in their attacking half and force them to create chances via long possession sequences.

That’s Charlotte in a nutshell, with the presumptive MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina sparing most defensive blushes, and now Dean Smith’s Designated Players are firing, too. The last part is crucial, as is the tweak Smith made, moving Tim Ream to left back to better balance attacking oomph with one of the league's best defenses. Charlotte may have lost 2-0 in Orlando in September, but that was a much different group than the one that rolls into their first-ever non-Wild Card game playoff experience on the back of four wins in five.