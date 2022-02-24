NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals past Santos de Guápiles

And when combining that Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run with this early CCL venture, the Cityzens are now 11 games unbeaten across all competitions. When adding in preseason results , that total reaches 16. They last lost Oct. 17 against their Hudson River Derby rival, the New York Red Bulls .

“It took a little bit of time to understand the way we really wanted to play, but since we understand that, especially the few games before the playoffs, we can see we're in a good form,” center back Maxime Chanot said of NYCFC’s results. “We were seeing that during the playoffs and we see that during the preseason. We didn't lose any games and we can see tonight, everyone knows what they have to do. Everyone knows this task from the goalkeeper to the strikers, and I think we can feel it on the pitch.”