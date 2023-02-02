Every MLS team's breakout player candidate in 2023

I don’t have many doubts about Morris on the defensive side of the ball, though it probably bears mentioning he did struggle with some of the USMNT’s principles in rest defense last month against Serbia, and those principles are very similar to new Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy’s.

Even so, the baseline on that side of the ball is going to be pretty high. Morris reads the game well and has always been an animal at winning the ball back.

The question is in possession, where he’s more limited. But I’ll point out Samuel Piette was a consistently safe or even regressive passer from 2017 to 2020 in Montréal. In 2021 and ‘22 under Nancy, however, he became much more expansive and effective. You could see it just by watching the games, and it’s there in his underlying numbers, which showed the same thing. American Soccer Analysis’s goals-added metric for passing had Piette’s 2022 season in line with guys like prime Dax McCarty, Jack Price and Eduard Atuesta – and while I think that overstates it somewhat, it speaks to just how much of an improvement a central midfielder can make playing for the right coach in the right scheme.