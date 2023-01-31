MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2023 season

Major League Soccer will have two transfer windows during the 2023 season.

Primary Transfer Window (2023): Tuesday, January 31 to Monday, April 24

Secondary Transfer Window (2023): Wednesday, July 5 to Wednesday, August 2

During these registration windows, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country. While deals may be agreed upon outside the below windows, the transfer and receipt of an ITC are required in order to officially add a player to a roster, thus making him eligible for official competitions.

All in-season trades between MLS clubs must take place within either the Primary Transfer Window or the Secondary Transfer Window.

Two other key dates are as follows:

Roster Compliance Deadline (2023): Friday, February 24 at 8 pm ET

Friday, February 24 at 8 pm ET Roster Freeze (2023): Wednesday, September 13

All clubs must be roster and budget compliant heading into the start of the 2023 MLS season, which is February 25 and marks the beginning of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Rosters lock in roughly six weeks before Decision Day (October 21). Between the Secondary Transfer Window and Roster Freeze Date, clubs often sign free agents.