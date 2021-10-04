Daryl Dike rises for Orlando City, Vancouver find some fun & more from Week 29

With 96:46 on the clock, Daryl Dike shrugged off Russell Canouse. At 96:47, he rose up. A fraction of a second later his headed redirect of a Chris Mueller corner kick hit the back of the net.

Finally.

With that goal the match -- a 2-1 Orlando City home triumph over D.C. United -- and his team's five-game winless skid were over. It was only three weeks but to Orlando City fans, who are collectively still processing the trauma of the club’s first half-decade in MLS, it felt much longer and all too familiar.

But unlike in years past this Lions side is actually really good, and unlike in months past they’re actually close to healthy. And thanks to some help elsewhere in the East (which we'll get to, of course), the Lions finished the weekend at fourth place in the conference standings.

“At this time of the year, every single point matters,” Dike said afterward. “We tell each other every single second of the game matters, every play matters, whether it be the first minute, whether it be the 90th minute. You saw it from last game, you saw it from this game, that we’re going to keep fighting until the whistle is blown in order to get the points that we need.”

They're not precisely safe; the gap between Philly in third and Atlanta in eighth place is just three points, so it looks very much like the race in the East is going to go down to the wire. But the team and the fanbase had been waiting for something to stop the bleeding of the past month, and, well, there it was.

"It was emotional," head coach Oscar Pareja said afterward. "We have seen how hard the players have worked to get over this hurdle, this period of three weeks where we couldn’t get the results. The players were really united and after dominating the game, being constant in our purpose and idea of the game. One point was not enough for them."

The win concluded a three-game stretch for Orlando against the teams that had been first, second and third place in the East entering this weekend:

They lost to New England on the road last week when Nani's PK attempt got Matt Turner'ed

They drew midweek at Nashville

They beat D.C. at home

That is some solid work. I’d argue that even without Dike’s winner, Orlando were going to exit this weekend pointed in the right direction. But obviously the extra two points help.

Still, the underlying numbers from this game are undeniable. They racked up 65 percent possession against D.C. and turned it into a pretty pronounced xG advantage. That’s good.

Better: How comfortable Orlando were using the ball to get at and pin back an uber-aggressive D.C. side, one that typically allows only 3.2 passes per possession -- a top-five mark in the league, as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data. United press hard and spend every moment on the field trying to disorganize the opponents with their energy, and have been really, really effective at it since about mid-May.

They weren’t on Saturday. Orlando City completed 5.1 passes per possession, blowing up D.C.’s entire scheme in a way few teams have managed. Sure, it didn’t lead directly to either of the goals, both of which came off of set pieces. But by being so comfortable with the ball in the face of United’s pressing, it was Orlando City that dictated the terms of how the engagement would play out. They controlled things and made D.C. adjust instead of the other way around.

In the process they inched ever closer toward becoming the side that, last summer, made it all the way to the final of the MLS is Back Tournament. I still think that team’s in there somewhere.

For D.C. it was an uncharacteristic outing combined with a bad beat, especially after Julian Gressel's early thunderbolt gave them an early 1-0 lead. And they’ve now not won on the road in two months.