Recap: Orlando City 2, DC United 1

Daryl Dike 's glancing header in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time lifted Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium and vaulted the hosts from beneath the playoff line to third in the Eastern Conference.

Dike's sixth goal of the season came 80 minutes after Robin Jansson scored on the rebound of an earlier corner and helped Orlando snap a five-match winless run.

The Lions also scored in second-half stoppage time for a second time in four days after leveling late in a 2-2 midweek draw at Nashville SC.

Julian Gressel's ferocious, long-range strike gave the visitors the lead on six minutes. Had United held on for even a point, they would've held third place in a crowded East race for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs at the end of the night.

Instead, they could be as low as sixth by the end of Week 29 after New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union -- both one point back -- play Sunday.