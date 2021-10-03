Recap: FC Cincinnati 0, New York Red Bulls 1

Andrew Gutman scored a second-half game-winner against his former team to deliver the New York Red Bulls a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

Badly needing three points to keep themselves within striking distance of a playoff spot, Gutman's late finish proved to be enough to move RBNY within five points of the seventh and final postseason bid in the Eastern Conference.

RBNY had three good looks at the opener in the first half, but couldn't convert thanks to some stalwart goalkeeping from Cincinnati's Przemyslaw Tyton. The first of those came in the 25th minute off a shot from Patryk Klimala that forced Tyton to go full extension to deny the opportunity with a diving save. Tyton was called on again six minutes later when Wikelman Carmona unleashed a vicious free kick from distance that looked bound for the bottom left corner of goal, but the Cincy backstop proved up to the task again, making another diving denial.

Klimala had one more go for RBNY just before the halftime with a close-range effort that forced Tyton into a reaction save, allowing the home side to make it to the break with the match still scoreless.

The stalemate would persist well into the second half, with Cincy notching the first big chance for either side in the 70th minute when Luciano Acosta found Alvaro Barreal with a cross in front of goal. Barreal teed up a shot that forced RBNY midfielder Sean Davis into a heroic block to keep out of the net.