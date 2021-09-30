Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, NYCFC 0

Chicago Fire FC inflicted another dent in New York City FC 's Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes as two second-half goals led them to a 2-0 victory at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on Wednesday evening.

Back in their former home for one night, Robert Beric and Federico Navarro found the net after halftime to give Chicago their first win in six matches and leave NYCFC with back-to-back losses and winless in their last three. While they remained in fourth place in the East at the final whistle, Ronny Deila's side, not so long ago seen as a Supporters' Shield contender, now find themselves just two points above eighth place.

Chicago had the better of the first half, getting on the front foot and causing NYCFC some discomfort with their high press. But it was the visitors that came inches away from opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. From a pullback on the right by Anton Tinnerholm, Maxi Moralez scuffed his first-time shot, but saw it spin back off the post with Gabriel Slonina in the Fire goal beaten.

It wasn't long before the woodwork was rattling at the other end. Shortly before halftime, Beric's curling shot from the edge of the box, after a smart run inside, was denied by the crossbar. Then improbably just moments later, Jhon Espinoza repeated the trick, seeing his left-footed effort come back off the same bar with Sean Johnson unmoved.

That might have led a Fire team with just six wins all season to get despondent at their lack of fortune. Instead, Beric's first goal in six games and just his fourth on the season broke the deadlock. Alvaro Medran's quickly taken free kick put Beric in behind the defense and this time the Slovenian striker found the net with a low finish.

In the 66th minute, Chicago's lead was doubled. On the day he was called up by the US men's national team, Johnson will not be too keen to revisit a goal that, while admittedly coming off a deflection, saw him allow Federico Navarro's shot to squirm through his grasp.