Recap: Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Cecilio Dominguez scored a goal in each half for an Austin FC side that had the bulk of the offensive chances, handling Real Salt Lake 2-1 at Q2 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

While a goal from Damir Kreilach midway through the second half gave RSL hope of a comeback, Austin were the superior side and could have scored more if not for a strong showing from goalkeeper David Ochoa. The result is a blow to the Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes for an RSL side that begun Week 29 in fifth place in the Western Conference but with several sides below them within striking distance.

The home side got on the scoreboard first, bringing numbers into the box in the 17th minute, with Sebastian Driussi getting a shot off. Though Ochoa handled that one, Dominguez scooped up the rebound and placed it well to get it past Ochoa for the opener.

Austin looked to get more, involving new striker Moussa Djitte by serving up crosses for him to head goalward; he had attempts in the 32nd and 36th minutes that looked promising, with the latter fizzing just wide. Diego Fagundez took an open shot in the 37th minute that nudged just wide of the far post, and Djitte had a chance in front of goal in the 44th but couldn't get his feet right and the attempt went awry.

RSL, meanwhile, couldn't get their offense going at all, just mustering two shots through the entire first half— none of those on goal.

Austin found their insurance goal in the 55th minute, with Fagundez getting out on a break on the right flank and making a smart pass across the box to Dominguez, who slotted it past Ochoa to get his brace.

But RSL — five minutes after making two offensive-minded subs — pulled one back in the 64th minute. Kreilach took advantage of both a pass in from one of those subs, Rubio Rubin, and a Julio Cascante fall to get the visitors into the contest.