Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0

A hat trick from Brian White sent the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at BC Place on Saturday evening, giving a surging Vancouver squad three big points in the Western Conference playoff race.

White continued his red-hot run of form since joining Vancouver via a June trade from the New York Red Bulls, with the hat trick giving him nine goals in 20 matches since his arrival, with eight of those coming in his last nine games.

After an end-to-end start that saw both teams log early chances, the Whitecaps found the opener 26 minutes into the contest through a rebound finish from White. Ryan Gauld had the initial shot that was saved by Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcincowski, with White crashing in to smash home the follow-up attempt.

White found his brace just before the hour-mark, this time cashing home a perfectly placed flicked header off a free-kick assist from Deiber Caicedo to double the lead and put the 'Caps squarely in the driver's seat.