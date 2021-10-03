Recap: Toronto FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 1

Yeferson Soteldo scored a goal and added an assist as Toronto FC defeated Chicago Fire FC 3-1 at BMO Field on Sunday afternoon, reaching four games unbeaten following this battle of Eastern Conference bottom-tier sides.

Life under interim head coach Frank Klopas actually began quite well for Chicago, who opened the scoring just 16 minutes in. Fabian Herbers slipped a ball into Robert Berić, and the Slovenian No. 9's shot took a wicked deflection off a sliding Michael Bradley and past Alex Bono to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

The home side had a golden opportunity to equalize when Toronto FC were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute. A cross from Jacob Shaffelburg deflected off Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein and up into his arm, prompting the referee Nima Saghafi to point to the penalty spot. Up stepped Soteldo, but the Venezuelan winger's effort – low and hard on the ground to his left – was saved by 17-year-old Gabriel Slonina, keeping TFC off the scoresheet.

Toronto got their equalizer through Mark Delgado just before halftime. Another great run and delivery from Shaffelburg down the left-hand side found Delgado's feet outside of the Fire's box. Like Chicago's opener, the midfielder's shot took a big deflection, this time off Bornstein and past a helpless Slonina to tie the game 1-1.

Three minutes into the second half, TFC thought they had the go-ahead marker when Auro Jr. was played in behind by Bradley. The Brazilian defender then squared the ball to Shaffelburg at the far post for a tap-in. TFC’s celebrations were cut short, however, as Auro was correctly deemed offside, nullifying the goal.

Although that goal was called back, Toronto kept their foot on the gas pedal and got rewarded for their efforts in the 56th minute. A corner taken short to Soteldo was eventually whipped into the box, where it met center back Omar Gonzalez and was powered home past Slonina for a 2-1 lead.