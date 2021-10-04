Recap: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

Mamadou Fall headed LAFC into an early lead, Samuel Grandsir answered for the LA Galaxy not long after, and both El Trafico rivals missed a chance to inflict more damage on the others' postseason hopes during a 1-1 draw Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.
While both teams entered on three straight defeats, the Galaxy may leave arguably the more satisfied with Sunday's result, if only because they began the night holding the sixth Western Conference spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
They'll remain sixth for the moment, level on points with Real Salt Lake but behind on the second tiebreak of goal differential. LAFC move within four points of Minnesota United FC – and five back of the Galaxy – for the seventh and final spot.
Both teams had arguably their best chance at all three points within seconds of each other. Galaxy defender Nick DePuy's header struck the crossbar in the 61st minute, before 'keeper Jonathan Bond pushed LAFC midfielder Francisco Ginella's effort onto the other crossbar in the 62nd minute.
Sebastian Lletget's later looping header also hit the left post for LA, and LAFC had an unanswered penalty shout on a challenge between Cristian Arango and Bond that wasn't heeded.
|
Wins
|
LA Galaxy
|
5
|
LAFC
|
3
|
Ties
|
5
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Galaxy edge the 2021 El Trafico series, finishing with a win and two draws. But Sunday's match also equaled LAFC's best result ever at Dignity Health Sports Park, improving their record there to 0W-4L-2D.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The goal went to Grandsir. But much of the credit should go to Victor Vazquez for providing an inch-perfect ball and at the exact time necessary for the Frenchman to beat LAFC's offside trap.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Mamadou Fall. The 18-year-old center back is proving an impressive weapon on set pieces, with all three of his MLS goals coming off corner kicks. And as LAFC continue to soldier on with Eddie Segura sidelined for the remainder of the year, Fall's solid defensive showing against the likes of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and others was a major and necessary boost.
Up Next
- LA: Saturday, October 16 vs. Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- LAFC: Saturday, October 16 vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)