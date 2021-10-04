Recap: LA Galaxy 1, LAFC 1

Mamadou Fall headed LAFC into an early lead, Samuel Grandsir answered for the LA Galaxy not long after, and both El Trafico rivals missed a chance to inflict more damage on the others' postseason hopes during a 1-1 draw Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

While both teams entered on three straight defeats, the Galaxy may leave arguably the more satisfied with Sunday's result, if only because they began the night holding the sixth Western Conference spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

They'll remain sixth for the moment, level on points with Real Salt Lake but behind on the second tiebreak of goal differential. LAFC move within four points of Minnesota United FC – and five back of the Galaxy – for the seventh and final spot.

Both teams had arguably their best chance at all three points within seconds of each other. Galaxy defender Nick DePuy's header struck the crossbar in the 61st minute, before 'keeper Jonathan Bond pushed LAFC midfielder Francisco Ginella's effort onto the other crossbar in the 62nd minute.