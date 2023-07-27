Crunch time: Which MLS teams could be busy before summer window closes? 

Buckle up, folks. The next week is about to get busy.

As deals come together, or sometimes fall apart, here are some clubs to keep an eye on. Their phones, for varying reasons, are expected to be quite busy.

Club decision-makers are in sprint mode before the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2, a deadline for teams signing players who are under contract elsewhere. The door won't be officially shut – clubs can sign free agents up until the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 15 – but this summer push is where seasons are often made or broken.

When all's said and done, Miami may bring in as many as six starters to kickstart this new chapter.

Two rising Argentine talents, attacking midfielder Facundo Farías (Colon) and center back Tomás Avilés (Racing), have been linked to the club. Ownership and head coach Tata Martino have also indicated more reinforcements are on the way, continuing to enhance the squad to capitalize on the Messi era. It's one thing to have the greatest player of all time; it's another to surround him with players who maximize his MLS career and allow the collective to thrive.

Inter Miami have already pulled off a transfer window of historic proportions, creating an FC Barcelona reunion in South Florida by landing Lionel Messi , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on free moves. For good measure, they also brought in rising Paraguayan international midfielder Diego Gómez from Club Libertad.

NYCFC have been linked to Velez Sarsfield winger Julián Fernández, so that's one to watch. It would also fit the mold the profile and background they usual shop in.

I highlight those two parts because now it's incumbent upon City Football Group and sporting director David Lee to spend and reinforce a squad that's on pace to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015 (their expansion season). They've already brought in Algerian striker Mounsef Bakrar and Norwegian defender Birk Risa , but more swings are needed to seriously compete for trophies.

The exact amount isn't known (reportedly north of $25 million), but New York City FC seriously cashed out last week when completing two transfers:

Is there another big piece or two coming to complete the roster tinkering? It sure feels like it.

For now, the tangible area of focus is LAFC's open DP spot – and given the roster's current complexion, any incoming player of that spend/profile would need to be a Young DP. They're chasing a player in the final third, according to The Athletic's Tom Bogert, somebody who would complement Vela and Dénis Bouanga .

Rumors of Mexican star attacker Chucky Lozano departing Serie A champions Napoli for LAFC continue to linger. I'm not proposing any insider info, just noting that would be a home-run signing for on and off-field purposes, particularly with club captain Carlos Vela in his career's latter stages. It's hard to think of a better successor if LAFC want another player in the Vela mold.

It might not be a whole reset in Toronto, but it's clear plenty of work awaits to contend for trophies once again.

So far, Toronto have acquired midfielders Latif Blessing (trade with New England Revolution ) and Franco Ibarra ( loan from Atlanta United ). There are also strong, credible links to them adding South African attacker Cassius Mailula, and they're reportedly still hoping to bring fullback Richie Laryea back from Nottingham Forest (his loan recently expired). Center back is another area of need.

Toronto 's squad makeover feels only in its early stages, with new general manager Jason Hernandez calling the shots and eventually a new coach being installed to truly kickstart the post-Bob Bradley era. Mind you: TFC fans have seen a revolving door on the roster front for a few transfer windows now, so this isn't something new for a club chasing its late-2010s glory doors.

Lingering in the background is Atlanta United's open DP spot after the club dealt Luiz Araújo to Brazilian side Flamengo. While there were links to ex-LAFC star Diego Rossi, The Athletic's Tom Bogert credibly indicates that's more bluster than reality. Instead, a DP winger who can be bought down in the winter appears more realistic.

If that deal gets over the line, it would be the latest indicator of club president/CEO Garth Lagerwey molding Atlanta after joining in November 2022 from the Seattle Sounders. Lagerwey is not in the sporting director/GM role, but his fingerprints are all over Atlanta's roster reload as they build for this season and beyond.

The other interesting topic is what happens with star midfielder Thiago Almada. Atlanta aren't in a rush to sell the 22-year-old World Cup winner this summer, instead holding for a potential league-record outbound transfer fee – keeping open the club's title window with their best player vital to those aspirations. The club's been down this road before, too, before establishing the aforementioned record in 2019 when sending Miguel Almirón to EPL side Newcastle United for a reported $27 million.