Rodrigo De Paul cherishes Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami

"That’s what I want more than anything. The pages of Inter’s history are starting to be written, and for me, it’s a story that’s on its way up."

"I feel a lot more pressure... for who I am, because of the demands on me to improve every weekend," De Paul told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday, a day before the Herons welcome Necaxa to Chase Stadium in the second of three Phase One matches against LIGA MX opposition (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The even better news: There’s much more to come from the superstar Argentine midfielder.

World Cup champion

After over a decade in Europe, De Paul joins Miami on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético de Madrid through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with an option to make the deal permanent through 2029.

A key figure behind Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning run, along with new club teammate Lionel Messi, the 31-year-old veteran sees his South Florida move as a stepping stone rather than a roadblock towards his goal of helping La Albiceleste defend their title at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"For me, the most important thing of all is the Argentina national team," De Paul said, before revealing a conversation he had with his country’s manager, Lionel Scaloni, prior to joining the Herons.

"He told me, 'I know what you can give me on the field. I know who you are. I’m only going to evaluate what you do on the field. What you do there, as long as you play and you’re feeling well, I know the class of player that you are.'